The army sends the 101st air division to the American-Mexican border





The American army sends soldiers with the 101st airborne division, the 10th mountain division and other units on the American-Mexican border this fall.

They will replace the units of the region supporting the South border border transmission, which has approximately 7,600 soldiers currently deployed, according to US Northern Command.

Upcoming deployments include the following units:

An army press release did not include the total number of soldiers deployed this fall.

The administration also created several national defense areas along the border this summer. In these areas, the soldiers install barriers and signage, make patrols and stop and hold intruders, which they transfer to the guard of the police.

The Pentagon announced in August that the troops that were deployed on the southern border since Trump signed a decree on January 20 declaring a national emergency, there will be eligible for a Mexican defense border medal.

