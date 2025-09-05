Why was Naomi Osaka's open -in -depth race so important for female tennis





New York for all useful purposes, Serena Williams ceased to be a real threat to win the Titles du Grand Colam in 2020, but wore women on her shoulders until her official retirement at the US Open in 2022.

Serious fans understand that its release has not left sport without convincing players. With six major titles at the age of 24, Iga Swiatek is on the right track to end his career among the big ones of all time. Coco Gauff has charisma to capture the imagination of the Americas from time to time, even if his game takes place in adjustment. Aryna Sabalenka, who will try to defend his title of American open on Saturday, is a volatile and powerful force of nature which is still there in the last stages of Grand Colem.

Advertisement

But for all the attributes that these women bring to the table, which sport has not had since the departure of Serenas is a real needle engine.

Only one player on tour really corresponds to this bill.

And although Naomi Osakas Coure in the United States finished in the early hours of Friday morning with a loss 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 against the brilliant Amanda Amanda Anisimova, which she accomplished during the two weeks of this tournament, was perhaps the most important development of the decade for the viability of the tennis of women as a main sport.

Just when it seemed that Osakas' career went to a cliff, there is now a legitimate reason to believe that it can resume where it had stopped in 2021 as a dominant sports character that if this loss of semi-final feeds its ambition more than to discourage its progress.

Advertisement

Honestly, I don't feel sad, said Osaka. It's really weird. Well, it's not weird. I feel like I have done my best and honestly, it's a bit inspiring for me because it makes me want to train and try to improve and I hope that to give it back my best blow and see what's going on. But I can't be crazy or upset against myself.

There is no doubt that this loss will be bitter for Osaka to treat in the short term. After winning the opening set against an erratic anisimova, she approached the finish line on several occasions but has not completely rejected. While the match advanced more deep in the night, the level of Osakas dropped and Anisimova took control, winner after the winner of his racket.

It is a great story that is its own. After losing the Wimbledon final at Swiatek 6-0, 6-0 a few months ago, Anisimova will have the opportunity to make the loop of her in remarkable summer. But also convincing a product that the WTA tour extinct from week to week, women's tennis is not very different from any other sport. Its place in the wider culture depends on the personality and the power of the stars, that the indefinable quality that we have trouble explaining, but immediately know when we see it.

Osaka had since entered our lives in 2018, upsetting Williams in an American open final that felt at the time as a real passage from the torch. No one else in women's tennis is getting closer.

Advertisement

But this sudden brilliance of international renown is also what broke Osaka, a shy and sometimes socially clumsy young woman whose life has changed almost overnight on two continents. It was not only suddenly a public figure of tabloid level in America, but also in Japan, where sports stars often have their own press pool and should be ambassadors for their country around the world.

In the summer of 2021, when Osaka was chosen to light the Olympic cauldron, everything had become too much. She was removed and unhappy, more and more elusive with the media and collapse under the weight of her own request for perfection.

Naomi Osaka, seen at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, has largely fallen from the public in recent years due to personal difficulties. (Photo by Hannah McKay / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

(Hannah McKay via Getty Images)

Since her loss at the start of this Olympic tournament, Osaka has crossed mental health breaks, two attempts to return, the birth of a girl and a public rupture with rapper Cordae, who held the trophy with her when she won the impact-impacted stadium in 2020 in front of an empty Ashe Ashe Ashe stadium.

Advertisement

At the time, it seemed that Osaka could not be arrested; A tennis freight and marketing machine with a call to the cross of hardcore tennis fans and those on the fringes who connect just for Williams.

Osaka was the only one who was able to hold this audience once Serena left the scene. And that is why it was such a blow for the WTA tour, an organization that has undergone significant financial pressure since 2020, when Osaka has faded at the same time.

Since then, women's tennis had essentially canceled Osaka as a bankable and coherent draw. Although she showed lightning of her old form in 2024 and 2025, you can only fulfill this role at the top of the marquee if you earn tournaments and that you go deep in the Grand Slam.

Osaka did none of this. She would present herself conscientiously to the events, would win a tour or perhaps two, then would have fought by a player who would not have had much chance of her a few years ago.

Advertisement

At some point, expecting the old Osaka to come back seemed stupid.

Now suddenly there is hope again. And everything happened in two tournaments with a rush of victories that has proven that she could always be an emblematic player, not just fashionable.

Shes back to which it belongs, said Anisimova in her interview on the field after the match. “I told her that I am so proud of her after having a baby and played at this level. It's crazy.

In many ways, the Osaka that we have seen in this open US is the same player who has made millions of fans around the world to love it: the fierce striking of the basic line, the fashion sense, the adorable post-match interviews presenting its Labu dolls.

Advertisement

But, in other respects, she is an entirely different person: a happier presence, a more comfortable public figure, a mother.

Above all, she loves sport again. As she said after the quarter -final on Wednesday, she likes her more than she knew it. I hope it is enough to keep your mind and motivated thanks to the disappointment of letting this semi-final slip.

With an immense ability of Osakas given by God to strike a tennis ball, this race could be the beginning of the next phase. Just by making the semi-finals, she comes back where she belongs. And it doesn't matter if Anisimova or Sabalenka go home with the trophy, the presence of Osakas in the championship mixture made tennis for women the greatest winner of all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/tennis/article/why-naomi-osakas-deep-us-open-run-was-so-important-for-womens-tennis-052021166.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos