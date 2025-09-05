



The British doctor of the British London and the British doctor Nick Maynard has been a British doctor who has volunteered several times, and the silence of the British is a form of a government conspiracy of the massacre of Israel for the Palestinians.

When autumn rain poured out to London on Thursday, he painted a terrible picture of an injury that witnessed Israel that Israel was applied to the children due to the intentional restrictions on the infant formula and the intentional restrictions of medicine to seek air bombings, shootings, and life.

He aimed to clearly shoot young boys under 11 or 12 years of age to shoot their abdomen and chests.

In the case of Gazas Nasser Hospital, which was operated by a bomb explosion in a theater with equipment in a theater equipped with equipment, all four young groups between 13 and 14 were shot in the testicles.

He said that the targeting pattern of a particular body was recognized by us.

He also remembered the seven -month -old Zaynab who died of malnutrition. You could see all the ribs, all the bones of her body, and he said in the room. She ate sugar -mixed water. We have a completely drop in Nasser's formula feed. [hospital].

Four days before she died, American doctors knew that there was a tribe and brought official feed. They were deliberately removed by Israeli guards. This official feed may have obtained Zaynab.

After about 1,200 people died of Hamas attack on southern Israel in October 2023, more than 64,000 people in Gaza were killed by Israel after the war with Enclave, which was surrounded in October 2023.

The so -called Gaza Tribunal, a two -day event that ends on Friday, is hosted by Jeremy Corbyn, a former labor leader and lifelong supporter of Palestinian rights, which started a new leftist party in the UK.

Mark Smith, a former diplomat who resigned UKS, will speak to the court on Friday.

Contest of violation of international humanitarian law

UN experts, Palestinian journalists, lawmakers and activists who survive the massacre, are also one of those who contribute to Corbyns efforts, and are caused by a conflict with Prime Minister Keir Starmers.

On June 4, CORBYN expressed a bill in the House of Representatives and demanded an independent investigation into the UKS participation in Israeli military operations. The bill, supported by dozens of MPs and more than 20 aid groups, was ultimately blocked by the ruling Labor Party.

If the government does not organize a disclosure investigation, if it is not effectively asking what is happening, we should do it, CORBYN said. this [event] It is completely illegal and should not be hidden in the parliament and strengthening our arguments and having a lot of terrible things happening.

The UK continues to supply Israel with an important component of the F-35 jet, which continues to offer the violation of the international humanitarian law to Israel that bombs the hospital and the school.

Most panelists in the center of Westminster have agreed that the UK has a contest for war crimes, including the Labor Party lawmaker Richard Burgon.

Some governments, including the United Kingdom, are helping to arm Israel, he said. It is a form of a form.

He believes that the other is a political conspiracy.

I will claim them [the UK government] It is also publicly publicly given to Israel with political green lights.

As the United Kingdom tried with the Russian War with Ukraine, all single tools must be disposed of to use the roles in sanctions in sanctions to use the roles in the United Nations and other places, he said.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapes of the occupied Palestinian territory, was not accused of war crimes, but the states, including the United Kingdom, were notified of the obligations of decades, and thus the structural system of Israel mentioned the structural system of Israel. I did not mention the system.

The meeting is held in the midst of a surge in the sympathy of the public with the Palestinians. Thousands of people are expected to join the pro-Palestinian march nationwide on Saturday.

Ben Jamal, head of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, mentioned the fundamental change of public opinion.

Israel is more isolated in the public court, but none of them could shift the mechanics of government behavior, he said.

The United Kingdom has accused Israel's onslaught in recent months and is expected to recognize Palestinian countries at the end of this month, but Israeli Israeli reported that Israeli will travel to England next week.

In addition to maintaining diplomatic relations, the UK continues to fly a surveillance plane through the Gaza, raises questions about the share of possible intelligence with Israel, and supplies Israel to the F-35 component through the global full program.

Hala Sabbah, a co -founder of Palestinian Palestinians of Gazer's grassroots aid organization, questioned why the UK welcomed the smaller number of children who needed emergency medical services than countries such as Italy and Spain.

Britain not only actively kills us, but also refuses to help us, she said.

More than 100 Victoria Rose, a British surgeon who volunteered in Gaza, often urged the act of urged with the campaigns in November 2024, after witnessing the influence of the Israeli campaign that continues to kill dozens of people.

But after the media appeared in June 2025, when she talked with various outlets about the effects of malnutrition she witnessed, she and other doctors were finally invited to talk to Premiors through ZOOOM. She also met with the Ministry of Health, Wes Street.

When the court asked whether the meeting led to the British government's preliminary measures, she responded, not that we did not know.

