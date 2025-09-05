The United States added only 22,000 jobs in August, continuing the slowdown among the Trump prices | US unemployment and employment data





The American job market spread over the summer, adding only 22,000 jobs in August and pursuing a slowdown in the labor market while companies adapted to the disruptions caused by prices.

The latest job report also contained more bad news. The United States has lost 13,000 jobs in June, according to the last survey, the first time it has entered the negative since December 2020.

The unemployment rate for August increased up to 4.3%, the higher it has been high since 2021.

The health care sector added last 31,000 months, but most other sectors were flat or lost jobs.

Table of American jobs

The report highlighted the disturbing trends:

Federal employment abandoned 15,000 jobs in August, totaling 97,000 lost jobs since January.

Manufacturing jobs fell 12,000 in August and fell 78,000 for the year.

The racial unemployment gap widened in August. Black American see an unemployment rate of 7.5%, compared to 6.1% last August. The unemployment rate for white Americans is 3.7%

The closely observed data comes from a monthly survey of employers carried out by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which was attacked by Donald Trump after having revised his conclusions last month, showing that hiring at the beginning of summer was much lower than initially reported.

Last month, BLS reduced the number of new jobs created in May and June by more than 250,000. The figures – revised when the office received more business reports and government agencies showed that hiring in the summer was much lower than the first report. The revised figures in May and June were 19,000 and 14,000, the lowest from the pandemic respectively.

These figures were revised this month. The BLS revised Junes is down 27,000, from +14,000 to -13,000, and the change for July was revised from 6,000, from +73,000 to +79,000. Employment in June and July combined was 21,000 lower than that previously reported.

Although Trump said that the revisions had been faked in order to make Republicans, and I started badly, the August figures show that the collapsed scheme continued even after Trump dismissed the commissioner of offices in retaliation. Trump has appointed a conservative ally who helped write the 2025 project as offices, leaving many economists worried about the future of the office.

And data from other sources in addition to the office also highlighted stagnation on the job market. ADP payroll company said on Thursday that private employers added 54,000 jobs in August, nearly 20,000 below expectations. The Outplacement Challenger company, Gray & Christmas also indicated that job cuts had reached 85,979 in August up to 39% compared to July and up 13% compared to August 2024.

The year began with strong employment growth, but this momentum was whipped by uncertainty. A variety of things could explain the slowdown in hiring, including labor shortages, tight consumers and AI disturbances, said Nela Richardson, chief economist of the ADP.

The federal reserve followed the labor market for signs that it may need to adjust interest rates. During his speech at the Jackson Hole Feds symposium, Wyoming, last month, the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, seemed to suggest that the civil servants leaned towards a drop in rate at their next meeting on September 17.

Although Wall Street investors are waiting for the drop in federal government rates, which would be its first since December, the next reduction will probably be delivered with warnings. Powell stressed that he still does not know what impact prevails over the prices and immigration policies on the economy.

There is a significant uncertainty as to the place where all these policies will end up setting up and what will be their lasting effects on the economy, he said.

Powell has warned that although new jobs are added each month, the risk of drop for employment is increasing. And if these materialize, they can do it quickly in the form of highly higher layoffs and increasing unemployment.

