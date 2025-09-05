



There is a simple way to start the next vacation better.

Instead of flying from luton, manchester, stansted or other giant, select a destination that can fly in medium or small airports.

In our annual airport survey, we heard from passengers who traveled almost 8,000 people among them. When we loved the data, the conclusion was clear. Most of the huge airports are tired sloges, and small airports are much more comfortable to start vacation.

Our lowest ranking airport was almost all huge hubs with nearly 15 million passengers, and the highest ranking airport had less than 6 million.

Manchester airports will receive bad reviews again

This year, the Manchester Airport T3 has recorded one star of 43%and security queue every year since the epidemic. Even the new terminal has not even improved much better.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport was a 35 -minute drive away by car by car, and was in another league with a 5 -star grade of 78%and a security queue.

Tiny Exeter Airport, which has about 500,000 passengers per year, ranked first with a 5 -star grade.

British airport review

Exeter Airport is excellent, but can only be useful for those who live in this area and the destination choice is very limited. The same is true of Bournemouth and Nori Airport.

But we are different? Recommended providers (WRP) Liverpool John Lennon, London City and Newcastle International are well connected to public transportation and provide services to millions of passengers every year. It cannot match the super hub for long distance connections, but offers a wide range of flights to a destination. Crucially, according to our survey, it is likely to have a much better experience if one of them can be used.

If possible, switch. Money in Liverpool instead of Manchester, or London City, consider more and more vacation destinations.

In April 2025, 5,789 surveys using a table. The public and members of the airport visit about 7,975 airports over the past 12 months. Star ratings out of five. N/A indicates that there is no response enough to provide.

There is no grade or available data. Customer score based on the possibility of recommending a combination of overall satisfaction and the possibility of recommending airports. The equal scorer is the alphabetical order. WRP HATE? suggestion

provider. According to private aviation authorities, the flight can be canceled within 24 hours of departure from May 2024 to April 2025. The length of recovering the baggage is the length of the return waiting.

travel. Seat number, comfort, location of the entire airport (except lounge, bar or restaurant). Overall customer experience received from employees of employees.

UKEXETER 80% WRP's highest grade airport

The experience of flying at a small airport, such as Exeter, is very different from using a giant. You can first park outside and walk next to the gate within 5 minutes. The small number of passengers is minimized (5 stars for security), and even Ryanair can't stress the boarding process too.

But it's not just the advantage of making an executor a winner. As a traveler told us: EXETER's staff is always very kind and helpful. The comfortable and warm atmosphere seems to be infectious.

One disadvantage is that the cancellation rate may be high at the last minute (3.1%), but the winding channel system and the flight to the scilly island were high. The most popular destination is more than the larger airport, but the most popular destination is covered with KLM, which is easy to have long distances through hops.

Peace: The best and beyond the southwest.

Liverpool John Lennon 78% WRP

John Lennon, which quickly expands Liverpool, currently provides more than 5 million passengers per year, but it was good at any time. Passengers praised the fast and efficient process and the friendship of the staff. One said there was no stress.

The comfortable and unheard airport offers better experiences for more cheerful passengers, employees and everyone. Impressive 88%of people evaluated customer service as good and translated them to a 5 -star score. He also scored five stars for security, bag drop and check -in. The airport is a good size. The better thing is that there are few people to travel to Manchester Airport, deciding to open a base at the WRP Airline Jet2s.

Peace: If possible, it flies here instead of Manchester.

76% of the best airports at LondonLondon City

One opinion summarizes why people like London City Airport. The gate arrived 25 minutes before the door closed, but it still made it through security. Here, the queue was not always fast, but it was better when it became one of the first airports to introduce the next generation scanner (much before you became a competitor). It was the only airport to get five stars in all queues (passport queue).

Last year, more than 3.5 million people are still suitable for London, but passengers once again show that they prefer airports that are smaller and more easy to manage. It's not for business meetings in Zurich or Frankfurt. There are flights to Sardinia, San Sebastian, Mallorca and other holidays.

Peace: A much better experience than other airports in the capital

Our latest? Recommended ProvidernewCastle Airport (72%)

What is the first Newcastle airport? Even if you handle the recommended provider and 5 million passengers. Some passengers say the introduction of new scanners and simplified security systems have already improved a decent airport. New security is great. One said to us, and others said: The security scanner is great. The store is good. Everything is easy. Using it is fun.

Perhaps, like the much smaller Exeritary Airport, Newcastle is not only comfortable and friendly efficiency but also not efficient. One of the only three airports obtained five stars with one of the airports that get five stars for customer service and five check -in and white falls. It is lucky to be lucky that most people living in the northeastern part of the European countries, Florida, Mexico and other areas do not have to go to London or Manchester.

Peace: The northeastern part is lucky to have a Newcastle airport.

Ukmanchester T3 43% / T1 47% / T2 53% Worst Airport

It is a mystery of why Manchester airport cannot drag from the bottom of our table.

Visitors complain about the general torn prices of long walks, seats, disorders and stressful queues, food and drinks. Employees were rude and not helpful, and a traveler complained. But it's not surprising that employees can graduate from overcrowded, run -down terminals 1 and 3. I heard that the situation will improve when T1 closes this year. But even the new T2, even the new T2, still gets two stars for seats, toilets and customer services. Passengers complained about the long wait for the food and the queue for the toilet.

Equation: Fly from Liverpool if possible.

Better hydro or gatwick? London Hydro (T5 59% / T2 57% / T4 55% / T3 54%)

Heathrow's T5 has the highest score at all airports that handle more than 10 million travelers. Nevertheless, it still has two stars for security queues, and one star at the price of shops and restaurants.

T3 and T4 were much worse in the survey. This included two stars waiting for a seat and baggage. According to a CAA report on special support for the elderly or the disabled, it is not clear that the waiting time standard was met in T3. Heathrow claimed that it was a resolved administrator problem, and overall special support is high quality. However, the Heatrow T3 (27%) and T5 (28%) said that more than a quarter is much higher than anywhere else.

Peace: You may need to fly here for a long trip, but for a short time, our results suggest that we can start vacation at London City Airport.

London Dog Twick (57%of North Terminal, 55%South Terminal)

There's not much to choose from Gatwicks Two Terminals and Heathrow. Gatwick South is a little better for passport queue (four stars), and unlike Heathrow, the CAA is very good for special help. Customer service, baggage waiting time and seats are one of the largest bug bears we talked about with two stars. But as with most large airports, how much is all the costs that actually bother you. It is less painful to not get a seat unless drinks and snacks are so expensive.

Peace: Gae tweak can be a better airport, but there is a minimum difference in departure.

What is the better stance ted or Ruton airport? Stansted Airport 53%

UKS's fourth busy airport was considered quite innovative when a famous architect Norman Foster released his design in 1991. In recent years, it has been much less famous since the growth of large passengers.

In the survey, there is a star about the availability of seats and security queues. This says that, like all airports in the UK, the security queue has taken so long.

51% Ruton Airport

It's been over the days when Luton was able to root out the floor of the airport investigation. In 2017, a 160 -meter modification gained a tremendous score of 29%in the middle.

The money has improved things, but as one person said, it is like a glorious bus stop. As a result, it is better than Manchester than the worst terminal, but it still falls with Stansted for the worst airport title in London. Despite the luxurious spending on introducing more shops and restaurants, you still have enough seats (one star), the price is too high (one star), and according to one person, the queue is stressful and inefficient according to others.

The government is now approved for expansion of 24.24 billion people, so she hopes to make a smaller number of seats, more toilets and security queue.

Peace: Stansted has a slight star grade than Luton. It is also easier to reach public transportation. Stansted trains stop in the terminal building, and in Luton, you need to connect the airport and the train station on the newly built Luton Airport Dart. This costs 4.90 minutes per minute for a four -minute trip.

How to improve airport experience

There is a way to improve your experience everywhere.

First, select the morning flight if possible. During the day, confusion accumulates and evening flight is much more likely to be canceled or late.

Every time you fly, do not arrive earlier than the airline says. It's no longer 2022 when you say that you missed the plane because of a long line. It should be enough to arrive two hours before a short distance flight or three hours before long distance.

If you reduce the time you spend at the airport, another bonus is that you don't need to book a lounge. Our lounge reviews repeatedly show that the lounge paid repeatedly is far from the luxury obtained from the business class. They are often expensive and crowded with ordinary food and vague cleanliness.

In addition, it is not necessary to bother to pay fast track security costs, and the worst queue does not last 20 minutes or more, most of which are much faster (even longer).

To pass through faster, be careful about taking it from your hand baggage. Most airports now have super -sensitive CT scanners, so you can take out certain items in your bag from the queue and search by hand.

Finally, if you live near the local airport, you can fly long distances at Amsterdam or other European airports, not one of the London giants. For example, flying from Nori to Amsterdam takes only 55 minutes faster than traveling to London Hub.

