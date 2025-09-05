



Flight tests for the control of E-4C survivable air operations, or saoc, are held at the Innovation and Aviation Technology Center in Dayton, Ohio, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Sierra Nevada, also known as SNC, made the first saocs flight on August 7 as part of the programs engineering and development development process. The flight and ground tests will continue until 2026, mainly in Dayton, Ohio and Wichita, Kansas, said the company.

The saoc is supposed to serve as an airborne command and control center which would be used in the most catastrophic circumstances. In the event of a nuclear war or another generalized calamity which destroys or disrupted most of the military command centers, the saoc would allow the president to direct the American forces and to relay air orders.

Sierra Nevada said these flight tests are supposed to help reduce risks at the start of the saocs development process by identifying problems before worsening on the line and causing delays.

The planes are built from highly modified Boeing 747-8 aircraft. Sierra Nevada hardens plans to protect against radiation and electromagnetic impulses, as well as the addition of communication antennas, computers and mission systems.

The first 747-8 intended for the saoc arrived at Sierra Nevadas Innovation and Technology Center at Dayton International Airport in June 2024, about a month and a half after the award of the contract. Three other 747-8 followed, the fourth having arrived in April 2025.

Sierra Nevada plans to use a modular approach to the open system, with modern secure communication systems, to build saoc

The saoc agreement is Sierra Nevadas the largest unique contract in its six decades history, and society hopes that this will lead to more important opportunities.

Sierra Nevada also develops for this work. In October 2024, the company opened a second hangar to convert a 747 into a saoc at Dayton airport and inaugurated two additional hangars. The first of these new hangars should be completed and opened for operations in October 2025, said the company.

The current E-4B fleet, officially called the National Airborne Operations Center, has more than half a century and planes are in the end of their service life.

Stephen Losey is Air Warfare journalist for Defense News. He previously covered the problems of leadership and Air Force staff, and the Pentagon, special operations and air war on military.com. He traveled in the Middle East to cover American Air Force operations.

