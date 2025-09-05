



Washington If a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine meets, the United States could play the main role in monitoring a large buffer zone inside Ukraine envisaged as a means of protecting the country from Russia, according to four familiar people with a plan that military officials of Ukral allies, including the United States, discussed.

The buffer zone would be a large demilitarized area whose borders have not yet been decided within what is now Ukraine, dividing Russian and Ukrainian territory into the country. Partly because of its technological capacities, the United States would take the lead by looking at the buffer zone, using drones and satellites as well as other intelligence capacities, but it would coordinate with other countries that would also monitor.

The area could then be provided by troops from one or more non-nato countries, such as Saudi Arabia or even Bangladesh, according to people familiar with the plan. No American troop would be deployed in Ukraine, they said. Politico previously pointed out the general idea of ​​a buffer zone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin should accept any security guarantee plan for Ukraine, and NATO participation or even suggestion is a major problem for him, so that planners are hurting to avoid using NATO forces or anything that resembles the NATO brand, according to some people familiar with the plan.

Instead, some of the guarantees would be likely to rely on troops in non-nato countries and on a patchwork of bilateral agreements among Ukraine and its allies that would give insurance in terms of Ukrainian security without involving article V of Natos, an attack on a means of an attack against everything that is equivalent to a red line for Moscow.

Any plan is only provisional until Putin and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy only accept, in addition to the leaders of the countries which would be involved in the security guarantees, including President Donald Trump.

A resident carries a plywood to cover the broken windows while he passes in front of a damaged building in Sloviansk on August 28 after a Russian missile attack.

This was developed as a result of the meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. However, the Ukraine allies continued their work on potential security guarantees, which would most likely be the key to peace.

Thursday, the members of the group of allies, who is informally known as the Coalition of the Willing, met to potentially form aspects of the plan. The meeting was led by France and the United Kingdom, which should also lead the overall effort to ensure the security of Ukraine after the end of the wars.

Zelenskyy wrote on X after the meeting: we discussed in detail of each country to make a contribution to security insurance on land, at sea, in the air and in cyberspace. We have coordinated the positions and examined the elements of the security guarantees.

On Friday, however, Putin rejected the idea of ​​troops from other countries playing a role, saying, as for any military contingents in Ukraine, this is one of the main reasons for attracting Ukraine to NATO. … and if decisions are made that will lead to peace, to a long -term peace, then I simply see no meaning in their presence in the territory of Ukraine. That's it. Because if these agreements are concluded, there is no doubt that Russia implements them. And we will respect these security guarantees which, of course, must be developed for Russia and Ukraine. And, I repeat once again, of course, Russia will fulfill the agreement.

Putin's position is one of the many challenges involved as planning advances. There are also difficult decisions to make on the type of Russian incursions would trigger a response from Ukraine or the surveillance forces and what type of response would be authorized. According to one of the sources. This person has said that the rules of engagement must still be established and that they are likely to be disputed during any disagreement after an agreement and the stamp is in place.

In addition to the buffer zone, it would also be important to guarantee that Russia could not suffocate the Ukraine economy. At this stage, Turkey would be responsible for guaranteeing the unhindered flow of goods and services on the Black Sea by carrying out maritime surveillance and the application of the law in the Strait of Bosporus and Dardanelles. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Turkey played a role in securing the sea corridor that was created to get out of cereals from Ukraine.

In the Pentagon, discussions are led by General Air Force, Dan Caine, president of the chiefs of joint staff, with a wider discussion also focused on deterrent, training and industrial cooperation of defense. On the latter front, the United States discussed an agreement with Ukraine that could be worth around $ 100 billion, under which kyiv could buy American weapons, while in exchange, the United States would obtain intellectual property rights for advanced systems that Ukrainians have developed, according to an American official.

The week after Trump met Putin, Caine informed Trump on four options for the security guarantee and recommended the most advantageous approach, said the manager.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, did not address the contours of the plan in a statement to NBC News.

President Trump is the decision maker, she wrote. Out of respect for current diplomatic negotiations, the White House does not go ahead on these important questions.

She added: Whoever claims to have pretending to know what he is going to support does not know what they are talking about.

People who know the plan who spoke with NBC News did not say that Trump had approved or excluded any of the options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/us-take-lead-watching-ukraine-buffer-zone-peace-deal-russia-comes-toge-rcna228810 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos