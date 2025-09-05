



The summer vacation season may end, but a new survey of the best airport in the UK will provide food for the next trip of many travelers.

Consumer groups have ranked British travel hubs through more than 6,000 surveys.

Passengers were requested to evaluate the airport in 10 categories, including customer service, baggage waiting, security queue and seating available, shops and food stores.

Manchester Airport Terminal 3 ended in the fourth year, with a customer score of 43%. Said. The terminal has received a star of the range and quality of the product prices, shops and food stores of security queues, seats, shops and food stores.

One passenger said: Ryanair (rya.ir) now moves most flights there and is absolutely not set for that number of passengers. It's impossible to get a drink or something to eat, but it's much worse than there's no place to sit.

Manchester Terminal 1 (47%), which is scheduled to be closed this year, was the second lowest score. The terminal also managed only one star level for security queues and prices in stores and food stores, but in other categories, two out of five were managed. The customer complained about cleanliness. Said.

Half of people (53%) were satisfied with Manchester Terminal 2 and the feedback of the passenger was less negative.

One passenger, reflecting the three -star rating of various categories dealing with the queue and waiting time, praised the terminal for a small queue, and the other passengers praised good facilities before the long -distance flight and praised the useful employees when checking in baggage.

London's most scored airport was 51%of London Luton.

The airport received one star at the store and the food store, and most of the other categories were managed, but LUTON achieved three stars for the luggage queue. One passenger said the airport has “disorder and confusing layouts and expensive foods and drinks.”

Passengers will expect to improve in the next few years because the government has now been approved for expanding 24 billion won.

Heathrow T2 (57%), T3 (54%), T4 (55%), T5 (59%), Stansted (53%), London Gatwick North (57%) and London Gatwick South (55%) are all common in customer service and general lack of seats. I had a topic.

According to the data, Heatrow has the fifth largest passenger of the annual passenger, recorded 83.9 million passengers in 2024, which is larger than 66 million in 2021.

All London Airports, except for London City, recorded only one price at the store and food stores.

Compared to Manchester's 29 million people at the top of the table, about 500,000 passengers were provided each year, or 84 million Heathrow received 80%impressive customer scores.

Travelers have awarded five stars to the airport for customer service, check -in, toilet, bag drop and security queue. However, small airports received only three stars for the scope of the store and the restaurant. Which traveler says? “EXeter offers a comfortable and stressful travel experience and a welcome change in a larger airport.”

Currently, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, which provides services to 5 million passengers every year, has expanded rapidly and ranked second and scored 78%.

Passengers praised the fast and efficient process and friendly staff. Liverpool scored five stars for security, bag drop and check -in. One traveler praised the security process for consistently fast and cumbersome. Another passenger praised the airport as “efficient, clean, easy to explore and good facilities.”

London City has won 76%of the 76%impressive score that ranks third every year and provides services to 3.5 million customers every year. It was the only airport to get five stars in all queue categories, but it was three stars for the range of toilets and shops.

