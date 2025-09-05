



The Lammy promise is based on the resignation of the left -wing champion Angela Rayner who has crossed the tax scandal.

September 5, 2025, published in September 2025

David Lammy, the British Minister of Foreign Affairs, resigned in a tax scandal and was appointed as a new deputy prime minister on behalf of Angela Rayner.

After paying taxes in her apartment, Rayeners' resignation triggered a major cabinet reorganization on Friday for violating the minister's code, and Lammys rose to Lammys deputy prime minister among the new promises.

Recommended Story List List List

Many people from Rayner's departures have been confused by the Labor Party, with many people in the left, and the potential successor of Prime Minister Keir starmer, and now traces the British Firebrand Nigel Farages' British Party in a national poll.

In a letter to Starmer on Friday, Rainer admitted that he would not meet the highest standards and resign from his role as a housing minister and deputy director.

She deeply regretted the decision that she would not receive additional professional tax advice last week. She said she was entirely responsible for this error.

Starmer, who endured a series of crisis since the government took power in July 2024, added that it was very sad to have lost her from the government.

Keir Starmer would have lost her close link to the roots of the labor class, with her lost her.

Angela Rayner resigned as a British loan. [File: Oli Scarff/AFP]

Starmers Reshuffle also moved to the Ministry of Home Affairs to replace Lammy with the Foreign Minister. The Attorney General SHABANA MAHMOOD replaces Cooper with the Minister of Home Affairs. Lammy is currently a deputy prime minister while he is currently in charge of the Minister of Justice.

The House of Representatives Lucy Powell and Scotland, Ian Murray, said they are leaving the government on Friday.

POWELL said in X's post that Starmer tried to replace her with a new Commons leader.

This was not an easy time for the government. People want to see difficult life changes and improvements, Powell said.

Statement from me: pic.twitter.com/5nmhjekdrv

Lucy Powell MP (@lucympowell) September 5, 2025

Rayner's complexity of tax scandals

Rayner said on Wednesday that he had a so -called stamp mission to a beach apartment in southern England, following a few days reported that she had saved £ 40,000 ($ 53,000) by removing her name from another real estate certificate.

After investigating the case, the chief executive of the Laurie Magnus ethics said that the rule was accompanied by a significant level of complexity and recognized that the Rayner had been advised to have two lower stamp mandatory ratios.

However, this advice was qualified by admission that it did not construct expert tax advice.

Magnus says that Rayners does not seek more guidelines, which means that she cannot be considered to have met the best behavioral standards possible.

Rayner, who became a single mother at the age of 16 after grew up in poverty, worked at the floor of the store, shortening his lifetime participation with the Labor Party as a labor union representative.

She was often the highest goal of the political attacks of conservatives and right wing media to become a labor leader one day.

Her death is considered by many people as the main frustration of STARMER, who spends a difficult summer marked with economic depression and anti -immigrant demonstrations.

Al Jazeeras Rory Challands, according to a report in London, was caught in a conservative party in which the voters were seeking mainstream labor and conservative parties looking for a brilliant right wing populism in the UK.

Graffiti reads an external tax avoidance from the UK deputy prime minister in UK on September 4, 2025. [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/5/uk-deputy-prime-minister-resigns-amid-tax-scandal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos