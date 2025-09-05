Cralls of employment growth: the American economy has only added 22,000 jobs in August and unemployment has reached the highest level since 2021





The American labor market is stalling.

Employment growth has slowed down to a ramp in August, and the unemployment rate has reached its highest level in almost four years, which indicates that the US labor market is stagnant.

The economy added only 22,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate increased to 4.3% against 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Augusts employment report also included a downward revision in June, which has shown that the US economy has lost 13,000 jobs this month. It is the first month of negative employment since December 2020, and it ends the second longer period of expansion of employment.

The large American Jobs machine has stalled, Christopher Rupkey, chief economist of FWDBBB, wrote in comments published on Friday.

JULYS 'employment gains were slightly revised to 79,000 against 73,000, according to the report.

Economists expected the economy added 76,500 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate reached 4.3%, according to Factst.

The DOW increased by 119 points, or 0.26%, Friday morning. The S&P 500 increased by 0.41% and the NASDAQ, heavy with technology, won 0.63%, after weaker than expected employment data increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates in September to stimulate the economy.

Until August, monthly employment gains on average 74,750, according to BLS data. Excluding the pandemic, it is the slowest average monthly gain for this period from January to August since 2010, when the United States still licked its injuries from the great recession.

The addition of only 22,000 jobs in August, as well as net revisions downwards in previous months, shows an economy that strives under immense economic uncertainty and important political changes of 2025, wrote Laura Ullrich, director of economic research for North America on Friday.

Uncertainty has swelled since the beginning of the year largely on how President Donald prevails over the scanning policies on prices, immigration and federal expenses would take place through the economy.

Hiring efforts, already hampered in part by still high interest rates, have been largely put aside due to unknowns.

They do not know where things go, whether through prices or other dynamic interest rates that are still not down, so I think that many companies simply say, not now, Ron Hetrick, main work economist of the Lightcast job analysis company, told CNN in an interview. I think there is probably someone there who likes to hire, but not in this environment.

They are waiting for more certainty, he said.

The low rental and low -fire environment leaves workers and job hunters with few opportunities.

And more workers are looking for these opportunities, because the labor market altarpieces helped increase the unemployment rate last month.

The workforce, which decreased for three consecutive months, increased by 436,000 people in August, according to BLS data. The rate of participation in the active population also increased, drawing up to 62.3% against 62.2%.

While the majority of these labor gains came from those classified as employees, the increase in these unemployed was largely awarded to those who returned to the labor market and are looking for jobs.

In fact, the median time looking for a work has slipped to a three -month hollow, a positive point in a generally low job report, Jennifer Timmerman, principal analyst of the investment strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, wrote in a note to investors on Friday.

A low -turn labor market puts the US labor market and the wider economy more, prevent economists.

Limited employment gains also come from a single source, exacerbating these concerns.

The labor market in the United States is mainly supported by continuous employment gains in the health care industry. This sector, which allocated the share of global employment growth lions this year, added 46,800 jobs in August.

This sector, however, represents only 15% of total employment, which means that many people are left on the sidelines.

For 85% of workers, they do not see a lot of added jobs, Kory Kantenga, Linkedins in economics in the Americas, told CNN this week.

And wage earnings are becoming softer. The annual growth rate of average time hours slowed down to 3.7% in August, compared to 3.9% in July.

Without wider employment growth, the labor market is more vulnerable to shocks, he said.

If something happens to this industry, you could easily see the growth in employment fall from a cliff.

Warning panels have been blinking for months that the labor market has lost steam. This became a clearer in July, when low employment growth and lower than typical revisions stimulated the unprecedented dismissal of the BLS commissioner, Erika Mcentarfer, President Donald Trump who said, without evidence, that disappointing data should be faked.

Other labor market data published so far this week have also confirmed that the labor market has cooled considerably: the hiring of the private sector has slowed heavily; The first unemployment complaints reached a summit of almost three months; The dismissal announcements resumed; And, for the first time in four years, the number of available jobs was lower than the number of job seekers.

