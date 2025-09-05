President Donald J. Trump implements an American -Japaneal historical framework – La Maison Blanche





A new era of American-Japanese trade relations: yesterday, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive decree implementing the framework agreement between the United States and Japan which he announced on July 22, 2025.

The framework agreement provides American producers and manufacturers with more than $ 15 billion in unprecedented access to Japanese markets while taking into account American national security needs. Energy, including liquefied natural gas, totaling $ 7 billion a year. Japan will accelerate the implementation of a 75% increase in American rice purchases. Japan will now recognize American automobile standards and will raise long -standing restrictions on imports of American cars and trucks, creating billions of dollars of increased market for American automakers. Japan will provide promotion for introduction to clean energy vehicles for American cars. Under the framework agreement, the United States will apply a basic rate of 15% on almost all Japanese imports entering the United States, including cars and car parts, with distinct sectoral treatment for steel and aluminum, copper, certain aerospace products, generic pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical ingredients and resources natural not available.

Investing in America: Japan has committed to providing President Trump $ 550 billion to invest in the United States towards the important critical industries for our national and economic security.

The historic investment commitment of $ 550 billion in Japan towards President Trump will be invested in American projects selected by President Trump, creating hundreds of thousands of American jobs, considerably expanding domestic manufacturing and guaranteeing American prosperity for generations. Investments will finance projects in the United States sectors to advance the national and economic security of the United States, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, metals, critical minerals, shipbuilding, energy (including pipelines) and artificial intelligence / quantum computer. The United States and Japan have undertaken to improve the alignment of economic and national security to strengthen the resilience and innovation of the supply chain thanks to additional measures to combat third-party non-commercial policies, as well as to fight against the escape of functions and cooperate on investment security and export controls.

Advance the reciprocal trade: American products will no longer suffer from inconsistent standards and commercial barriers which prevent transparent and fair trade.

Since the first day, President Trump has challenged the hypothesis that American workers and companies must tolerate unfair commercial practices that have disadvantaged them for decades and have contributed to our historic trade deficit. The president won over the Bold trade strategy has produced historic agreements with the main business partners, unlocking unprecedented investments in the United States and expanding market access to American goods. These agreements strengthen the economic and security positions of the Americas and create opportunities for American workers, farmers and businesses. exports. Additional trade agreements with Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Vietnam and others will protect our industries, open foreign markets and encourage foreign investments in the American industries. These investments position the United States as the world's leading destination for innovation, manufacturing and economic growth.

