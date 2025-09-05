Hiring slows down in us while employers sail in an increasing uncertainty





Washington (AP) The American labor market, a pillar of the American economic force from the pandemic, collapses under the weight of President Donald prevails over erratic economic policies.

Uncertain to know where things go, companies are increasingly reluctant to hire, leaving job seekers who are unable to find work and weigh on consumers who represent 70% of all American economic activities. Their expenses have been the engine behind the largest economy in the world since the COVVI-19 disturbances in 2020.

The Labor Department reported on Friday that US employers' companies, government agencies and non -profit organizations had added only 22,000 jobs last month, compared to 79,000 in July and well below 80,000 economists.

The unemployment rate reached 4.3% last month, as worse than expected and the highest since 2021.

The deterioration of the American labor market intensified in August, “Scott Anderson, American chief economist at BMO Capital Market, wrote in a comment, noting that hiring was dangerously affected by dropout speed. This increases the risk of more difficult landing for consumer spending and the economy in the coming months.

Alexa Mamoulids, 27, was dismissed in the spring after a job in a research publishing company and has been hunning work since. She uses a spreadsheet to follow her progress and declared that Shes applied for 111 positions and had 14 interviews but has not yet won jobs.

There have been a lot of ups and downs, said Mamoulides. At first, I was not too stressed, but now that September is there, I was wondering how long it will take. It is validating that the figures confirm my experience, but also discouraging.

The labor market in the United States has lost momentum this year, partly due to the persistent effects of 11 interest rate increases by federal reserves of inflation combatants in 2022 and 2023.

But the hiring crisis also reflects Trumps policies, including its radical and constantly evolving prices on imports of almost all countries in the world, a repression of illegal immigration and the purges of federal labor.

The contribution also to the udder of the labor markets is an aging population and the threat that artificial intelligence poses to young entry -level workers.

After the revisions shaved 21,000 jobs during the pay in June and July, the American economy creates less than 75,000 jobs per month this year, less than half of the average 2024 of 168,000 and not even a quarter of the 400,000 jobs added per month in the boom of the hiring of 2021-2023.

When the Labor Department published a disappointing job report a month ago, a rabid Trump responded in dismissing the economist responsible for compiling the figures and appointing a loyalist to replace it.

The warning bell that sounded on the job market a month ago has become stronger, Oli Sonola, head of American economic research in Fitch Rate, wrote in a comment. It is difficult to argue that price uncertainty is not a key engine of this weakness.

Protectionist policies prevail are intended to help American manufacturers. But factories have lost 12,000 workers last month and 38,000 so far this year. Many manufacturers are injured, not helped, by Trumps on steel, aluminum and other raw materials and imported components.

Construction companies, which are based on immigrant workers vulnerable to ice raids interrupted under Trump, reduced 7,000 jobs in August, the third consecutive decline. The tax on tax bill and the expenses that Trump reported on July 4 delivered more money to immigration agents, making threats of massive deportation more plausible.

The federal government, its workforce targeted by Trump and the billionaire Elon Musks Department of Government Efficiency, reduced 15,000 jobs last month.

And all the employment gains made last month were remarkably close: the health care and social assistance companies a category that extends over hospital centers in the daycare added nearly 47,000 jobs in August and now represent 87% of private sector jobs created in 2025.

Nekia McNair, a 49 -year -old single mother, has been looking for work for more than four months without success. They do not give jobs, she said, sitting with neighbors outside her apartments in downtown Indianapolis.

Despite 12 years of experience as a health assistant at home, McNair had difficulties even in ensuring a maintenance. Then, some jobs you are dressed, come to the end for an interview, and then they will say, well, we have more people and we will come back with you, and you will never hear them.

The Democrats were quick to jump on the report as proof that politicians prevail over the economy and injured ordinary Americans.

Americans cannot afford more disastrous economy. Hiring is frozen, unemployed complaints are increasing and the unemployment rate is now higher than it has been for years, said representative Richard Neal de Massachusetts, the best democrat of the Chamber's way and means committee. The president leads to each portfolio while he is pursuing an illegal tariff program which is hiking costs, frightening investments and internal growth retardation.

Trumps' import prices are wreaking havoc on companies that count on foreign suppliers.

TRICK OR TREAT STUDIOS in Santa Cruz, California, for example, obtains 50% of its supplies from Mexico, 40% of China and the rest of Thailand, the company, which manufactures macabre masks which are replicas of horror icons such as Michael Myers of the Halloween franchise as well as costumes, accessories tariff law at $ 389,000 this year, Co-Fondger Christopher Zle. It was forced to increase prices by 15%.

In May, Zephro had to reduce 15 employees, or 25% of his workforce. This has marked the first time that he had to dismiss staff since he started the company in 2009. It was a lot of money that could have been used to hire more people, bring more products, develop more products, he said. We had to make dismissals due to prices. It was one of the worst days of my life.

Josh Hirt, principal economist of the Vanguard financial service company, said that Tubulnuls pay numbers also reflected a reduction in the offer of workers, the consequence of an aging American population and a reduction in immigration. We should become more comfortable to see figures less than 75,000 and less than 50,000 new jobs per month, he said. The probability of seeing negative numbers (jobs) is higher, he said.

Economists are also starting to worry that artificial intelligence occupies jobs that have otherwise become young or entry -level workers. In a report last month, researchers from the University of Stanford noted a substantial drop in employment for workers at the start of their career aged 22 to 25 in the areas most exposed to AI. The unemployment rate for 16 to 24 years old increased last month to 10.5%, the highest labor department reported on Friday since April 2021.

Jobeker Mamoulides is sure that competition for AI is one of the reasons why it has trouble finding work. I know that in my previous business, they really kissed AI and tried to integrate it as much as they could in the workflow of the peoples, she said. They obtained a lot of co -pilot licenses (Microsoft) for people to use. From this experience, I think companies can count more on AI for entry -level roles.

A certain relief can happen.

The low figures in August make almost certain that the federal reserve will reduce its reference interest rate at its next meeting, from September 16 to 17. Under President Jerome Powell, the Fed hesitated to reduce rates until he sees what impact import taxes have on inflation. The drop in loan costs could possibly encourage consumers and businesses to spend and invest.

Vanguards Hirt expects the Fed to reduce its reference rate now a range of 4.25% to 4.5% by a complete percentage over the next year and says that it could reduce rates to each of its next three meetings.

Trump has put Powell on several occasions to reduce rates and sought to dismiss a nourished governor, Lisa Cook, for allegations of mortgage fraud in what Cook claims to be a pretext to take control of the Central Bank. The president again blamed Powell for slowing down the job numbers on Friday in an article on social networks, saying that Jerome Too late Powell should have reduced rates a long time ago. As usual, it is too late!

The budget budget bill also included a big border defense and security stroke, as well as tax reductions that will quickly switch to household and business income, '' wrote Bill Adams, chief economist of Comerica Bank, in a comment.

But damage that has already occurred can be difficult to repair.

James Knightley, an economist at ING, noted that consumer surveys of the Michigans University show that 62% of Americans expect unemployment to increase over the next year. Only 13% expect it to drop. Only four times in the past 50 years, their job prospects have been so dark

People see and feel changes on the job market before appearing in the official data they know if their business has a job freezing or the strange person here or that he is dismissed, Knightley wrote. This suggests that the real threat of pure collapse of employment later this year.

The writer AP Josh Boak in Washington and video journalist Obed Lamy in Indianapolis contributed to this story.

