In ECHR, the British exit removes the basis of the Gender Friday Agreement | Ireland





North Ireland's Peace Agreement warned that Britain could not negotiate with the British political figures who quit the European Human Rights Agreement.

According to Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, ECHR is an essential element of the 1998 Belfast Good Friday Agreement, and withdrawal will remove the foundation of such peace.

Echrs guarantees cannot negotiate that even though some politicians can claim, Oxford will talk about the British Irish Association meeting on Friday.

He adds that ECHR is a basic protection and a key part of a contract that reflects the role of sharing the role as a guarantor of the 1998 peace agreement.

Nigel Farage, Reform British Party Leaders; Robert Jenrick, Shadow Justice Minister; Former Interior Secretary Suela Braverman is one of the most famous politicians who claim to leave Echr. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch also said she would investigate it.

Harris also said that the British and Irish governments should appoint an independent expert panel in order to end the disaster of semi -military violence and intimidation that strengthened the pockets of North Irish society after 25 years ago.

The expert panel will report to the two governments in 12 months after investigating whether there is an advantage of a structural procedure for dismantling, which is similar to the process of disarmament of the republic and loyalty groups after the 1998 GOOD Friday Agreement.

Harris believes that this process is a process that can potentially lead to the history of North Ireland's misdemeanor. Harris added that there are people who oppose the appointment of an expert.

But after 27 years after the Friday Agreement, Paramilitarism did not disappear. But what I know is that Northern Ireland has lived as a disaster of Paramilitarism for too long.

The decision to leave the military organization given to the Friday Friday Agreement was often accused of mistakes because the level of crime that did not exist in the rest of the British or Irish society could continue.

Harris said that he was greedy about one -fifth of the community of the North Ireland and moving to various aspects of life.

Last year, the damage caused by the semi -military was described as a continuous and malicious heritage of the problem of the British Council, North Irish Secretariat (NIAC).

Those consisting of Republicans and loyal organizations include organizations, such as organizations, housing intimidation, victims' forced control and quasi -military violence, and illegal loans.

NIAC has found that in a financial situation where the recent cost of life crisis is unstable, it has contributed to the cruel storm by using a vulnerable group including single mother and a goal.

Harris says that more than 20% of the North Irish population, which he gives in the area where they live in the area where they live, must explore all the reliable ways to begin to live without threatening, fear, forced control and violence.

