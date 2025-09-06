The American economy lost another 12,000 manufacturing jobs in August





Manufacturers slow down hiring in the middle of increased uncertainty concerning consumption prices and expenses.

The American manufacturing industry lost more workers in August despite the policies of President Donald Trumps the administration aimed at strengthening the sector.

The United States has lost 12,000 manufacturing jobs for the month, continuing a downward trend since its last summit in February 2023, according to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Overall, employers added 22,000 disappointing jobs in August, reporting a slowdown in American hiring.

It will take time to see how prices have an impact on the active manufacturing population. So far this year, uncertainty about new trade policies and consumer spending has prompted certain companies to slow hires.

There is no good reason for hiring to manufacture right now, and there are many good reasons for it to take care of it, said Ron Hetrick, principal economist of the Lightcast labor market analysis company.

Why does the manufacturing sector lose workers?

The manufacture of job loss is not exclusive to the Trump administration. Jobs in industry that slipped to 12.7 million in August, or around 8% of total non -agricultural employment have dropped considerably since their summit in 1979, when they represented around 22% of total employment. Although there were gains after the big recession, Jobs started to look back in early 2023.

This downward trend continued in 2025, the sector losing around 78,000 jobs during the year to August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists highlight a continuation of long -term trends drawn by increased production among manufacturing facilities.

“As you improve to make manufactured products, productivity growth, you don't need so many people to do the same things you before,” said Chad Syverson, professor of economics at the University of Chicago.

Higher interest rates, intended to facilitate inflation by cooling economic activity, also play a role, Hetrick said.

More recently, changes under the Trump administration seem to add fuel to fire. Repression against immigration means fewer workers on the factory wage bill. A decrease in consumer confidence means that manufacturers question production plans. And uncertainty around prevailing on the new trade policy means that some companies stop hiring until they have a better image of the impact of prices that will have an impact on prices.

We know that nothing reduces investments as a bunch of uncertainty, in particular with regard to politics, said Syverson. And to say that we have had an uncertainty in terms of policy in recent months is a massive euphemism.

A recent report from the Institute for Supply Management, a commercial group, revealed that economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted the sixth consecutive month in August.

An respondent for the survey quoted in the report, which works in the electrical equipment space, household appliances and components, said that their business had to increase prices by 24% to compensate for prices and let around 15% of its American workforce go, including engineering and computer roles.

Made in the United States has become even more difficult due to prices on many components, said the respondent. The administration wants manufacturing jobs in the United States, but we lose more qualified and more paid roles. In the absence of stability in trade and the economy, capital expenses and hiring are frozen. Its survival.

Trump wants more factory jobs in the United States: is there someone to hire?

Will the prices increase manufacturing jobs?

Manufacturing employment growth will depend on the number of companies deciding to move production in the United States.

The White House website claims more than 8 billions of dollars of new companies like Apple and Nvidia create hundreds of thousands of new well -remunerated jobs for Americans, although some of these investments were the works before Trump took up his duties, as indicated above by USA TODAY.

But even with the average effective rate rate at 17.4%, it has been the highest since 1935, according to the Yale Budget LAB, some experts say that it may not be enough to bring manufacturers to the United States significantly.

It would take at least 2.9 billions of dollars in net investments on new capital to add 6.7 million manufacturing jobs and return the sector to its historic peak, according to a report led by Sarah House, senior economist by Wells Fargo. It is almost double the 1.6 dollars billion guaranteed by the Trump administration at the end of May when the report was published.

Even if the current pricing policy glue, a complete rebound in manufacturing employment seems to be in a hurry, indicates the report.

A problem is that prices increase production costs for American manufacturers, which import nearly a third of intermediate inputs, according to a 2022 report in the Commerce Department. This tightens the budgets of companies, which makes hiring more difficult.

“If you make more expensive inputs for a company, their prices will have to increase. And if their prices increase, people will buy less. And if people buy less, you will use fewer workers, said Teresa Fort, associate business administration professor in Dartmouth who research on international trade.

An respondent to the ISM survey, which works with the manufacture of IT and electronic products, said that higher material costs have made it more difficult to justify plans to bring production to the United States.

Prices continue to wreak havoc on planning / planning activities, the respondent said in the report. The development costs of new products continue to increase as unexpected price increases are announced.

Even if companies decide to reshape production, the construction of new facilities could take years. They may also have difficulty finding qualified workers.

But there were also positive signals for the sector in the ISM report. The growth in raw material prices slowed down in August compared to July, and the index of new orders expanded for the first time after six months of contraction, although the president of the ISM Susan Spence noted in the report that “for each positive comment on the new orders, 2.5 comments expressed their concern concerning the short -term demand”.

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, a commercial group representing manufacturers and United Steelworkers, stressed that the sector is not a monolith that some manufacturers could draw higher seizure costs, while others benefit from prices.

Once the uncertainty about trade has been established, he hopes that prices and other changes, including new tax policies, lower interest rates and labor incentives will be sufficient to trigger a renewal of manufacturing jobs.

The tariffs alone are likely to move the needle for each sector as we want. But prices combined with additional industrial policies can have a very impactful impact for manufacturing, “said Paul.

