



The UK spoke to the Independent Gaza Court, not only for the violation of the Humanitarian law, but also the legal obligations to prevent massacre.

For two days of London, irrelevant to the government and parliament, the Court of London tries to seek evidence that the British will not be able to get away from the tribunal, which is considered a massacre of Israel.

Jeremy Corbyn insisted that 29 Witnesses had a path of truth, and demanded a meeting with the Foreign Minister, and promised to present a report to compile with two legal experts.

On the second and last day of evidence, mainly by the experts who support Palestine, the minimum government paintings were drawn to protect themselves from minimal parliamentary and judicial investigations to hire Israel. Concerns about the government are that evidence is a widely known prosecution of the minister as Israel resists all compromise in the fight against Hamas.

The charges are as follows.

NO 10 was not provided by lawyers acting for James Henderson, a British central kitchen aid, murdered by IDF on April 1, 2024, dependent on IDF internal investigations, and the inspection officer was still short for two years.

The United Kingdom boldly bold people to dismantle international responsibility because the US government did not provide support for international inspections after imposing sanctions that the British banks closed their accounts.

Forz Khan, the lawyer of the Henderson family, said: Henderson family wants to know what the entire picture is. He went out there in good faith, but there was an unknown reason for being killed and was chosen in a military way. The internal IDF survey reveals that it is a mistake. In our case, it was an intentional murder.

Khan also insisted that lawyers could not attend when the Henderson family finally had a meeting with the ministers.

Henderson died when the Israeli raid was clearly marked. Israel's investigation led to the dismissal of the two officers. According to an IDF survey, the drone operator made a mistake in the traffic after thinking that Hamas was acquired.

Some of the most damaging evidence were provided by the lawyer Charlotte-Briscoe for the Palestinian Human Rights Organization AL-HAQ, in the process of dealing with arms export control of Israel in the Palestinian human rights group of the British court, AL-HAQ.

She said it revealed evidence that the British Foreign Ministry passed all charges of all war crimes into the Israeli environment.

In September 2024, the Palestinians died and 10,000 air raids began in September 2024. The British government, however, investigated 413 cases, and lawyers discovered the only violation of international law related to the world central kitchen.

This meant that during this deadly war, the British government had not found a single case that violated the Palestinians exclusively and violated international law.

The Israeli government does not aim for children or civilians, but he said that it was more difficult due to the attack on October 7, 2023, holding an Israelites, and Hamas, which was established among civilians.

In August 2024, Mark Smith, a diplomat who stopped the Foreign Ministry for UKS on UKS, said that civil servants who challenged the IDFS method were routinely pressed to destroy their discoveries.

Thousands of conversations are not openly seen within the walls of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in terms of the most controversial way of our weapon sales policy. [and] He said he was held directly, so don't put it in the court.

