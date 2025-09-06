



By the authority which suits me as president by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Robert Levinson law for the resumption of hostages and the accounting of the hostages (22 USC 1741 et seq.) (Levinson law), it is for example ordered:

Section 1. Objective. The United States must strengthen efforts to protect American nationals from unjustified detention abroad. The United States government is committed to using all the tools available to slow down this coercive tactic used by foreign opponents and must take these opponents to account. No American should fear being considered a political pawn by rogue states. Unjustified detentions are an affront to the rule of law and aim to undermine our leadership on the world scene. The United States will not tolerate these attacks against our sovereignty and American nationals.

Second. 2. Designation. The Secretary of State can designate any foreign country whose government is committed directly or provides support for the unjustified detention of an American national as a sponsor of the unjustified state of detention on the basis of one or more of the following criteria:

a) The unjustified detention of an American national occurs in the foreign country;

b) the government of the foreign country has not released an American national after being informed by the United States that detention was determined by the Secretary of State; Or

(c) The measures taken by the government of the foreign country indicate, according to all the circumstances:

(i) that the government is responsible, accomplice or materially supports the unjustified detention of an American national; Or

(ii) A model in which the government is responsible, accomplice or materially supports the unfair or illegal detention of nationals of third countries in which the United States has a national interest, using criteria similar to those used by the State Department in the determinations of unjustified detention.

Second. 3. Answers. During the appointment of a foreign country as sponsor of the state of unjustified detention under article 2 of this order, the Secretary of State examines the existing authorities to respond and dissuade the actions of a government from a foreign country, as indicated in article 2 of this order and take measures to implement the following actions, if necessary and to the extent of the law, including the law, including:

a) imposing sanctions available under the International Emergency Economic Power Act (50 USC 1701 and following);

(b) Make designations under article 7031 (c) of the State Department, foreign operations and related programs law on credits, note of 2024 (Division F of public law 11847; USC 1182 note), as continued by the law on the continuation of the continuation of the following year;

c) Apply an inadmissibility available under the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 USC 1101 and following) and, if applicable, coordinating with the Ministry of Internal Security on their application;

d) impose geographic travel restrictions prohibiting the use of an American passport to travel to or by the country designated under 22 USC 211A, executive decree 11295 of August 5, 1966 (rules governing the granting, issuance and verification of American passports) and 22 CFR 51.63 (A) (3);

e) restrict the aid provided to the government of the country under the 1961 law on foreign assistance (22 USC 2151 and following) or any other federal law; And

(f) restrict the export of certain goods to the country under the law on the control of arms exports (22 USC 2751 et seq.), The export reform law of 2018 (50 USC 4801 et seq.), or any other federal law.

Second. 4. Designation termination. The Secretary of State may terminate the appointment of a foreign country under article 2 of this order on the basis of:

a) a determination of the Secretary of State that the government of the foreign country:

(i) released American nationals who are wrongly detained in the territory of the foreign country;

(ii) has demonstrated changes in leadership or policies concerning unjustified detention; And

(iii) has provided credible insurance that the government of the foreign country will not commit or be an accomplice or support of the acts described in article 2 of this order; Or

b) The president's discretion and management.

Second. 5. Definitions. For the purpose of this order:

a) The term “government” includes the government of a country; any political subdivision, agency or instrumentality thereof; Anyone had or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the above; and anyone who acted or presumed act directly or indirectly for or in the name of everything above;

(b) The term “person” refers to an individual or an entity;

(c) The term “entity” refers to a government or an instrumentality of this government, partnership, association, confidence, joint venture, company, group, subgroup or other organization;

(d) The term “unjustified detention” refers to the detention of an American national whom the Secretary of State determined as illegal or illegal in accordance with the Levinson law; And

(e) The term “American national” has the same meaning as “United States National” given in 22 USC 1741st (2).

Second. 6. Other detention entities. To the extent permitted by applicable law, the provisions of this order referring to a foreign government also apply to an entity exercising control over most of the territory of a country, that this entity has been recognized as the government of this country.

Second. 7. Construction rule. This order must not be interpreted as altering or does not otherwise carry out any activity of investigation, protection, information or legally authorized intelligence of an officer, an agent or an employee of the United States, or any person who undertakes such an activity or activity in accordance with a contract with the United States. In addition, nothing in this order should be interpreted as imply that each American national held in a foreign country designated under article 2 of this order should be or has been determined to be wrongly detained under the Levinson law.

Second. 8. General provisions. a) Nothing in this order should be interpreted as altering or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department, an agency or its head; Or

(ii) the functions of the director of the management and budget office relating to budgetary, administrative or legislative proposals.

(b) This order must be implemented in accordance with the applicable law and subject to the availability of credits.

(c) This order is not intended to create and create a right or advantage, a noun or procedure, enforceable in law or equity by a party against the United States, its services, agencies or entities, its officers, employees or agents, or any other person.

(d) The costs of publication of this order are brought by the State Department.

Donald J. Trump

The White House,

September 5, 2025.

