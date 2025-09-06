The erasure of the United States of the Caribbean boat was a clear violation of the laws on international law for life, no matter who was on board





The United States government justifies its fatal destruction of a boat suspected of transporting illegal drugs in the Caribbean as an attack on narcoterrorists.

But as an expert in international law, I know that this line of argument is not going. Even if, as the United States claimed, the 11 people killed on September 2, 2025, the American naval strike was members of the Gang Tren in Aragua, that would make no difference under the laws which govern the use of force by state actors.

The fact that the protests of other nations in the region are not unlikely, largely due to the diplomatic and economic power of the Washingtons and President Donald prevails over the desire to handle it.

Protest is not what proves the law. The illegal murder is illegal, it doesn't matter who does it, why or the reaction to that. And with regard to the American strike on the alleged Venezuelan drug boat, deaths were illegal.

Aside from national American legal problems and concerns were raised for these reasons, so killings in the Caribbean have violated human right to life, an ancient principle codified today in the main human rights treaties.

Kill in war and peacetime

The international alliance on civil and political rights is such a treaty to which the United States is a party. Article 6 of the Alliance is valid: each human being has the right inherent in life. This right will be protected by law. No one will be arbitrarily deprived of his life.

Thanks to the decisions of human and other courts, it has been well established that determining when a murder was arbitrary depends on the question of whether the murder occurred in the context of peace or armed conflicts.

Peace is the norm. And during the period of peace, government agents are only allowed to use the deadly force to immediately save a life. The basic principles of the United Nations on the use of strength and firearms by law enforcement officials strengthen this norm from right to life in peacetime, noting that intentional murderous use of firearms can only be done when it is strictly inevitable to protect life.

The principle is also supported by the fact that the United States has bilateral treaties concerning cooperation in the prohibition of drugs. The Coast Guard has a series of agreements to apply the Maritime Act which succeeds called Shiprider agreements with nations in the Caribbean and elsewhere. They hire American authorities to respect the fundamental rights of the regular criminal suspects. These rights obviously do not include summary execution at sea.

The bypass of these bilateral and international treaties to considerably explode a ship violates not only the law, but I believe, I believe, will know more confidence in these agreements or any other agreement that the United States concludes.

Flout international law

In armed conflicts, the intentionally targeting of an enemy ship with deadly force is authorized, as long as the attack is in accordance with international humanitarian law.

But it would be very difficult, in my opinion, that the United States maintains that it has taken measures in the context of an armed conflict. In international law, armed conflicts exist when two or more armed groups are engaged in intense fights which last at least one day. The United States began to ignore the definition of armed conflict when it started targeting killings of terrorism suspects with drones and other military means in 2002. War raged in Afghanistan, but I would say that murders in Yemen and elsewhere were not sufficiently linked to fights there to be legal. Killings in the Caribbean on September 2 are a worst violation, they had links with no hostility.

Groups of organized crimes of the genre to the Trump administration alleys that the members of the boat may belong very violent, but they are not engaged in armed conflicts.

And while certain armed groups putting war against governments dealt with drugs to pay their participation in a conflict, there is no evidence that the gang that President Donald Trump Civil is such a group.

The term that the Trump administration has used for the group is narco-terrorist. But this is not a term recognized under international law. As such, using it makes no exception to the principles established on the right to life.

The right to life does not change whether the murders took place in territorial waters or on the high seas.

Given that the United States has probably flouted international law, one might be forgiven to expect the Trump administration to be required to report by the mechanisms that support the complex and complete international legal system, such as the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

But the continuation of alleged violations of international law is notoriously difficult. And given the power of the American government and the nature of the members of the victims of an alleged drug gang, the political will to hold Washington to be weak can be weak. However, the attack always presents an important opportunity to demand respect for international law and what it stipulates with regard to the right to life.

