They hire stands with only 22,000 jobs added in August





American US Washington (AP) employers added only 22,000 jobs last month when the labor market continued to cool in the middle of uncertainty on President Donald Trumps Economic Politics.

The hiring deceived from 79,000 in July, announced the Department of Labor on Friday, and came below 80,000 economists expected in August. The unemployment rate reached 4.3%, as worse than expected and the highest level since 2021.

Watch: Why are the new graduates of the college facing one of the most difficult labor markets of a decade

When the Labor Department published a disappointing report of jobs a month ago, a rabid president Donald Trump responded in dismissing the economist in charge of compiling the figures and appointing a loyalist to replace it.

Speaking of journalists Thursday evening during a dinner with rich technical executives, Trump had appeared to raise his shoulders of any number of hires on Friday. The real numbers I'm talking about will be, but it will be in a year, said the president.

The factories lost 12,000 jobs in August, the fourth consecutive month that manufacturers have reduced the payroll. Construction companies have reduced 7,000 jobs and the federal government 15,000.

Look: the dismissal of labor statistics The chef is undergoing confidence in key data, ex-trump official warnings warn

Health care and social assistance companies, a category that extends over day care centers at the hospital, added nearly 47,000 jobs last month and now represent 87% of private sector jobs created in 2025.

Revisions by the Labor Department enabled 21,000 June and July salaries to have revealed that employers had in fact reduced 13,000 jobs in June, the first monthly job losses since December 2020, when the job market was disrupted by the Pandemic COVVI-19.

Until now this year, the economy has less than 75,000 new jobs per month, less than half of the 168,000 jobs per month added last year and not even a quarter of the 400,000 jobs added monthly in the hiring boom of 2021-2023.

Watch: the economist analyzes the benefits of Trumps sweeping new prices and drawing from the commissioner BLS

The American labor market has lost momentum this year, partly because of the persistent effects of 11 interest rate increases by federal inflation combatants in 2022 and 2023 and in part because it prevails over policies, including its radical prices on imports of almost all countries on earth, have created an uncertainty that leaves managers reluctant to make hiring decisions.

The warning bell that sounded on the job market a month ago has become stronger, Oli Sonola, head of American economic research in Fitch Rate, wrote in a comment. “It is difficult to argue that price uncertainty is not a key engine of this weakness.

The Democrats were quick to jump on the report, because the proof that Trump's policies damaged the economy and injured the Americans.

Watch: I think their figures were false, said Trump after having dismissed the BLS Read-Ofr Wab report

Americans cannot afford more disastrous economy. Hiring is frozen, unemployment allegations increase and the unemployment rate is now higher than it has been for years, “said representative Richard Neal de Massachusetts, the classification democrat of the Chamber's Channels and Means Committee.” The president is investigating, and parasping illegal domestic manufacturing. “”

The average hours of workers increased 0.3% compared to July and 3.7% compared to August 2024, exactly what the forecasters expected. The figure from one year to the other approach of the 3.5% that many economists consider as in accordance with the inflation objective of 2% of the federal reserve.

The low figures make almost certain that the federal reserve will reduce its reference interest rate at its next meeting, from September 16 to 17. Under President Jerome Powell, the Fed hesitated to reduce rates until he sees what impact import taxes have on inflation.

Trump has put Powell on several occasions to reduce rates and sought to dismiss a nourished governor, Lisa Cook, for allegations of mortgage fraud in what Cook claims to be a pretext to take control of the Central Bank.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits a proxy for layoffs increasing last week at the highest level since June, although the number of complaints has remained in a healthy range.

Outplacement Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said on Wednesday that US employers announced more than 892,000 job cuts this year until August, more than the 761,000 said for the 12 months of 2024.

After seeing the low July job numbers, Trump dismissed Erika Mcentarfer, head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, informing that the job report had been rigged to hurt him politically.

He appointed an idealogue in partisan, EJ Antoni, to replace it. But for the moment, pending confirmation of Antonis by the Senate, the job report is in the hands of the acting commissioner of the BLS, William Wiatrowski, head of the career labor department.

Economists and other familiar with the way in which the employment numbers are collected have expressed their confidence that the procedures of the Labor Department keep that the data are safe from political interference.

Revisions are a standard and necessary practice because many companies questioned by the government submit their late responses or correct what they have already sent.

Government economists also face a sharp drop in the share of companies that respond to surveys. Ten years ago, around 60% of the companies questioned responded. Now, only about 40% do it.

And this is an international problem for data collectors, especially since COVID-19. The United Kingdom even suspended the publication of an official unemployment rate due to inadequate responses.

I remember participating in an international conference where the chief statistician of the Russian Republic complained of the way the Russians did not want to finish their investigations, his investigations said last month, William Beach, BLS commissioner from 2019 to 2023. What could he do? If you cannot force the completion in Russia, you cannot force it anywhere. »»

The writer AP Josh Boak contributed to this story.

