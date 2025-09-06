



Carlos Alcaraz famous in a direct victory against Novak Djokovic on Friday in New York. By ATP staff

Carlos Alcaraz will have a chance on Sunday to become the first man in the era open to win the US Open without losing a set.

The Spaniard did not give up a set of six games in New York and lost only 58 games in 18 sets, for an average of more than three games per set. He only needs two liaison broom.

“For me, it's great. It's something I work on, just the consistency of matches, in tournaments, in the year in general,” said Alcaraz. “I have no ups and downs in the match. Just the level I start the match [with]I just wanted to keep this level very high during the whole match.

“So I think I'm doing this in this tournament, which I'm really proud of. Yes, let's see. But probably I just get mature. I know myself much better, what I need, out of the field. The things I do out of the field, I think I really do, who helps a lot, which helps a lot and to play my best tennis. I think it's fine.”

Only five men in the open era won an adult without losing a set: Ken Rosewall (1971 Australian Open), Ilie Nastase (1973 Roland Garros), Bjorn Borg (1976 Wimbledon, Roland Garros 2X), Roger Federer (2007 Australian Open, 2017 Wimbledon).

Men to win a major without losing a set (open era)

Alcaraz is a five-year-old major champion and the least sets he abandoned during a championship race is four, when he claimed Glory in Wimbledon in 2023. The second seeded will face Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime for the trophy.

The last player to win the tournament without dropping a set was Neale Fraser in 1960, when she was known as the American championships and not open to professionals.

