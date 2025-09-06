



F-35 furtive hunting jets have joined American naval operations against drug cartels considered to put pressure on the president of Venezuelas, Nicolas Maduro.

US President Donald Trump had ordered the deployment of F-35 fighter fighter planes to Puerto Rico in the midst of a report he weighs the strike options targeting the drug cartels operating in Venezuela, according to press organizations.

In the United States, the United States said on Friday that 10 advanced hunters' advances are sent to an aerodrome in Puerto Rico as part of the Latin American drug cartels designated by narco-terrorist organizations by Washington.

The American broadcaster CNN, quoting several sources, reported on Friday that the Trump administration is considering attacks on drug trafficking groups in Venezuela, which would mark a spectacular climbing in already soaring tensions between Washington and Caracas.

The president of Venezuelas, Nicolas Maduro, called on Friday for the United States to abandon his plan to change violent diet in Venezuela and Latin America.

The United States should respect sovereignty, the right to peace, independence, said Maduro.

I respect Trump. None of the differences we have had can lead to a military conflict, he said.

Venezuela has always been willing to converse, in dialogue.

Maduro mobilized the soldiers of Venezuelas, who represent around 340,000 soldiers, during the weeks of American threats, and the reservists and the members of the militia, who, according to him, exceeds eight million.

If Venezuela was attacked, he would immediately enter a period of armed struggle, Maduro told journalists earlier this week.

Trump said on Friday that the United States was not talking about the regime change in Venezuela.

But we are talking about the fact that you had an election which was a very strange election, to settle them slightly, said Trump, referring to the return of Maduros in January following the affirmations of voting irregularities in the presidential election of the country.

Trump: they will be slaughtered

The reported deployment of F-35 war planes occurs at the top of an American naval accumulation in the southern Caribbean, where American warships and a large number of navies, as well as a rapid nuclear propulsion attack submarine, were deployed just outside the Venezuelan territorial waters.

On Thursday, the United States Defense Ministry accused Venezuela of having made a very provocative decision by sending two F-16 fighter planes to fly near the destructive of guided missiles USS Jason Dunham.

The Dunham is one of the seven American warships at least deployed in the Caribbean, carrying more than 4,500 naval and marine.

Trump then warned Venezuela that the US military had the authorization to shoot down the jets if ship commanders believe that they are a threat to their ships, saying: if they put us in a dangerous position, they will be slaughtered.

The Ministry of Communications of Venezuelas did not respond to a request for comments on the reported deployment of the F-35 or the American claims that the Venezuelan fighter planes flew over an American warship.

On Tuesday, American forces exploded a boat at speed in the Caribbean which, according to Trump, belonged to Tren of Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal organization which he linked to Maduro.

Trump said 11 people had been killed in the American attack that Caracas described as an extrajudicial murder of civilians and that law experts questioned his legality.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended Trumps' military approach to what Washington calls for narco-terrorist groups this week.

What will stop them is when you explode them, when you get rid of them, said Rubio about drug cartels, while you are in Mexico on Wednesday.

If you are on a boat full of cocaine or fentanyl heading towards the United States, you are an immediate threat to the United States.

