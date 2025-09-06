Venezuela steals military planes near the American navy ship for the second time, say Pentagon officials





For the second time in two days, Venezuela piloted military aircraft near USS Jason Dunham in international waters near South America, several officials of the Ministry of Defense confirmed on Friday at CBS News, describing action as a “chicken game”.

The plane, who said that head of the Ministry of Defense was F-16 fighter planes, flew over the Dunham on Thursday night. We didn't know if the plane was armed.

The Dunham, a destructive of guided missiles Aegis, did not engage, said the officials. The plane was in the range of weapons for the plane and the ship, added the managers.

This occurs after CBS News reported on Thursday that two F-16 fighter planes also flew over the Dunham earlier during the day. The Pentagon later confirmed this incident, describing it in a declaration as a “very provocative decision” which “was designed to interfere with our Narco-Terror counter operations”.

Dunham is part of a flotilla of American warships sent to the region in recent weeks which, according to the Pentagon, have been deployed to target criminal organizations and narco-terrorism.

“I would say that they are going to be in trouble,” President Trump told journalists on Friday in response to a question of what could happen if Venezuela was to steal jets again on the American navy ships.

“If they fly in a dangerous position, I would say that … You or your captains can make the decision of what they want to do,” Trump said by addressing the defense secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, president of the joint staff chiefs.

On Tuesday, the White House announced that the US military had a strike on an alleged Venezuela drug trafficking boat that Trump said he had killed 11 people. The Trump administration said that the boat had been operated by the Gang of Tren of Aragua, one of the many gangs designated by the White House as foreign terrorist organizations.

Earlier Friday, a source familiar with the plans confirmed that the United States sends 10 F-35 hunting planes to the Caribbean for operations targeting drug cartels.

