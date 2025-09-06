Jannik Sinner establishes the winner-takes-all Carlos Alcaraz US Open Final | ATP tour





ATP Tour Sinner establishes the final of the winner Alcaraz US Open

The classification n ° 1 Pif ATP awaits the champion of Sunday

September 06, 2025

Clive Brunskill / Getty images

Jannik Sinner is on a sequence of 27 consecutive victories on hard grounds in Grand Slams. By ATP staff

Jannik Sinner established a Winner-Takes-All US Open Brockbuster final with Carlos Alcaraz after a grainy victory 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 against Felix Auger-Aliassime Friday evening at Flushing Meadows, where he won his 300th career victory.

The two world n ° 1 in the ATP PIF classification – which Sinner has held for 65 consecutive weeks – and the last title of the Grand Chelem 2025 season will be at stake when the 2 best players in the world will meet on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. Hae / 8 p.m. It will be the first time in the open era that two players dispute three major finals during the same season.

In an even closer match than the dashboard only suggested it, Sinner had to dig more deeply than any stage of the tournament, fighting nine of the 10 breakdown against the 25 -year -old Canadian, who refused to be the victim of intimidation of the rear area, corresponding to the power of the Italian with a provocative and aggressive game plan, which included 31 net approaches.

“”[It’s been an] An incredible season, obviously, “said Sinner, who is the fourth man in the open era to reach the final of the four majors of the only season.” The big home is the most important tournaments we have throughout the year, and find myself in another final this year, especially the last of the season, with an incredible crowd, does not matter when you play.

“Me and Felix, we played the last tournament [Cincinnati, where Sinner lost just two games] And he is a completely different player. It served much better, hitting every time much better. So it was a very difficult match today, but obviously, I am very, very happy. “”

US OPEN 2025 Poll Final “SRC =” https://www.riddle.com/embed/a/e8ebv1ul?lazyimages=false&staticheight=false “Allow =” Autoplay “Remmerpolicy =” Strict-Origin “>

Auger-Aliassime leveled the semi-final after losing a single point on the service during a second inspired set, after which the sinner, who had previously shown signs of abdominal discomfort, left the Arthur Ashe stadium for treatment. Although it happened at a reduced speed in the third set, Sinner played some of his cleanest tennis in the match, making only four uncompvious mistakes against the 10 of his opponent.

The Auging Libre Ager-Aliasmes won the baseline at the start of the fourth set and also found success in Net, winning five break points through the first two Italian service games after a series of entertaining gatherings. But after the sinner survived an 11 -minute match to hold for 2, the 24 -year -old asked for the decisive break in the next match and set up his big game temperament at the finish line.

The final of Sunday between Sinner and Alcaraz will be a moment of deja vue for the 22 -year -old Spaniard, which faced similar issues against Casper Ruud in the Open US 2022 decision -maker, which brought Alcaraz to Alcaraz to his first major title and marked his debut as world No. 1.

The final also guarantees a bleaching of the Grand Slam for the second consecutive season, with an eighth consecutive major title guaranteed to finish in the hands of Italian or Spanish.

Sinner established a fifth consecutive final meeting with Alcaraz in the events where they were both in the draw. Alcaraz won three of these finals (Rome, Roland Garros, Cincinnati, when the sinner withdrew sick); The sinner triumphed in the Wimbledon final, refusing at 22 years a third consecutive title on sacred lawns.

Alcaraz leads its Lexus ATP Head2head 9-5 rivalry and won its last three meetings in hard courts.

The final will also have major implications in the battle to claim the end of the end of the end of ATP n ° 1 presented by the honors of the PIF. If Alcaraz wins the final and win his current 1890 -point lead in the live race at Pif ATP in Turin of 700 additional points, the sinner will face a difficult battle to finish consecutive years in n ° 1.

After reaching the United States semi-finals for the second time, Auger-Aliassime jumped 14 places in 13th place in the ATP Live Pif ranking, his highest note since August 2023. It is 34-18 in the season according to the Victory / Loss Infosys ATP

In the end of his fifth meeting of the year with Alcaraz, Sinner said he was convinced that he would be fully in good shape and that he enjoyed another meeting with his great rival.

“It's nothing too bad,” he said about the problem that required treatment during the match. “I served after a little faster, so no, it's nothing serious.

“I have the impression that our rivalry has really started here, playing an incredible match. We are now two different players, a different confidence too. So let's see what is happening. We have played a lot this year, so we know each other very well.”

Did you know?

The sinner and Alcaraz will meet for the third consecutive final of the Grand Chelem, the Italians winning Wimbledon and Alcaraz winning the title of Roland Garros after saving three championship points. Sinner is the fourth man in the open era to reach the finals of the four Grand Chelem in a season after washing (1969), Federer (2006-07, 2009) and Djokovic (2015, 2021, 2023). Sinner aims to be the first male champion prevailing to defend the US Open title since Federer won five consecutive titles from 2004 to 2008. Sinner is the fourth man to reach five consecutive finals of the Grand Chelem in the open era after Federer (10 in 2005-07, 8 in 2008-100), Djokovic (6 in 2015-16, 5 in 2020-21) 2011-12). He asked to become the second man in history to win both Australian Open and the United States Open in consecutive years (Federer 2006-07). At 24 and 22 days old on Sunday, Sinner offers to become the youngest man in the era open to play in the final of the four Grand Chelem tournaments in one season, improving Federer (25y 33d) in 2006. He is on a sequence of 27 games on hard grounds at the level of the Grand Slam, with his latest defeat against Zverev in US Open 4R. He has a 26-1 Grand Chelem file this year, with his only defeat against Alcaraz to Roland Garros Final after having held 3 championship points.

