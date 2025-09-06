



By the authority left in me as president by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is therefore ordered:

Section 1. Objective. On August 7, 1789, 236 years ago, President George Washington signed a bill establishing the United States Ministry of War to oversee the operation and maintenance of military and naval affairs. It is under this name that the Ministry of War, as well as the Department of the Subsequent Navy, won the War of 1812, the First World War and the Second World War, inspiring fear and confidence in the military of our nation, and ensuring the freedom and prosperity of all Americans. The founders chose this name to report our strength and resolve the world. The name “Department of War”, more than the current “Ministry of Defense”, ensures peace by force, because it demonstrates our capacity and our desire to fight and win wars in the name of our nation at any time, not only to defend. This name displays the emphasis put by the ministry on our own national interest and the accent of our adversaries on our will and our availability to make war on to guarantee what is ours. I therefore determined that this department should again be known as the Ministry of War and that the secretary should be known as the Secretary of War.

Second. 2. Implementation. a) The Secretary of Defense is authorized the use of this additional secondary title – the Secretary of War – and can be recognized by this title of official correspondence, public communications, ceremonial contexts and non -statutory documents within the Executive Branch.

(b) The Ministry of Defense and the Office of the Secretary of Defense can be called the Ministry of War and the office of the Secretary of War respectively.

(c) The provisions of this article also apply, if necessary, to the subordinate officials of the Ministry of Defense, who can use corresponding secondary securities such as the assistant war secretary or under-secretary to the war in the contexts described in paragraph (a) of this article.

(d) All executive departments and agencies will recognize and adapt to the use of these secondary securities in internal and external communications, provided that the use of these securities does not create confusion with regard to legal, statutory or international obligations.

(e) statutory references to the Ministry of Defense, the Secretary of Defense and Subordinate Officers and Components remain controlled until they are later modified by law.

(f) within 30 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of War submits to the president, through the assistant's assistant for national security affairs, a notification of transmission to the congress of any office, executive or agency, component or command which begins to use a secondary of war department.

(g) Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of War submits to the President, through the assistant to the President of National Security Affairs, a recommendation on the actions required to permanently modify the name of the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of War. This recommendation includes the proposed legislative and executive actions necessary to accomplish this rebate.

Second. 3. General provisions. a) Nothing in this order should be interpreted as altering or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or to an agency, or at its head; Or

(ii) the functions of the director of the management and budget office relating to budgetary, administrative or legislative proposals.

(b) This order must be implemented in accordance with the applicable law and subject to the availability of credits.

(c) This order is not intended to create and create a right or advantage, a noun or procedure, enforceable in law or equity by a party against the United States, its services, agencies or entities, its officers, employees or agents, or any other person.

(d) The costs of publication of this order are brought by the Ministry of War.

Donald J. Trump

The White House,

September 5, 2025.

