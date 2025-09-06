



Japan has agreed to let Donald Trump decide where $ 550 billion in its capital are invested in the United States as part of an agreement to avoid high prices, according to an unpublished memorandum signed by the two countries.

The memo, signed Thursday in the United States when Trump officially promulgated the trade agreement, also gives Japan only 45 days to finance projects reserved by the president or face the reimperment of his steep prices.

The unusual terms agreed between the American president and the fourth economy in the world highlight the extraordinary durations to which Washingtons trade partners will go in order to guarantee price relief.

Japan, one of the closest allies to Washingtons, had faced a price on its 25%exports to the United States. The New Deal reduces it to 15%.

South Korea and the EU have also undertaken to plow enormous sums in the American economy in order to avoid punitive taxes on their exports.

But the details surrounding such promises have so far been misty and Washington and other foreign capitals have offered divergent terms of terms.

Japanese officials previously offered a different account of Trumps officials on how the product of their investment in the United States would be divided with Washington, suggesting that the shares would reflect the size of each investment in the countries.

The new memorandum seen by the Financial Times has shown that the United States would benefit from the profits on investments of $ 550 billion.

Countries will uniformly divide the cash flows generated until Japan's investment is reimbursed how the United States will take 90% of the product.

The agreement is the last of a series of unorthodox measures of the president aimed at increasing the benefit of the United States government and to reorganize world trade to promote its first program in America.

Last month, Trump concluded an agreement with the manufacturers of American chips Nvidia and AMD who will see them pay the administration part of the income generated by flea sales in China. The White House also said that it would take a 10% stake in the Intel fleas manufacturer.

Trump also approved earlier this year this year has taken a golden share in US Steel as part of his Japanese Producer Nippon Steels $ 15 billion in the company.

The billions of dollars promised in the United States by Japan are part of a broader agreement concluded from the decrease in punitive reciprocal tariffs. In addition to lowering the rate, the United States has also reduced the levy from Japanese cars and car parts by 27.5% to 15%.

The United States has codified new prices in an executive decree during a ceremony with Japanese officials in the trade department.

The memorandum said Trump would receive the latest choice of potential investment projects which were put to him by an investment committee chaired by the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lux.

The memo also indicates that the investment committee should try to choose Japanese suppliers to provide goods and services to one of the invested projects, as far as possible.

This initiative could have a long -term positive impact on Japanese exports, according to supply ratios, wrote Yamaguchi on Friday in Morgan Stanley Economist in a note to customers.

