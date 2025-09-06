



Bristol's Israeli weapon manufacturer facility, which is repeatedly aimed at Palestinian behavior, seems unexpectedly closed.

The Elbit Systems UK site of the AZTEC West Business Park was subject to dozens of protests by Palestinian behavior a few days before the direct behavior group was prohibited according to the terrorist law.

ELBIT has been leased since 2019 and has not expired until 2029. The protest included blockade using locks, occupying roofs, breaking windows and turning the site with red paint.

Elbit Systems UK is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems and is the largest weapon producer in Israel. Last year, the ELBIT SYSTEMS, which owns $ 5 billion ($ 5 billion), depicts the backbone of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDFS) drone fleet, which was widely used in assault on GAZA.

The portfolio also includes military aircraft and helicopters, armed remote control boats, land vehicles and command and control systems.

Elbit Systems UK did not respond to the Guardians request for the site status. However, the hotel, located in the commercial and industrial complexes outside Bristol where the M5 and M4 meet, were devastated this week when the Guardian visited.

There were no employees other than the guards stationed in the car parked outside the premises.

This site was previously owned by Somerset Council and aimed at Palestinian behavior before selling this real estate last year. The Guardian attempted to contact the landlord. After the protesters were aimed at, fences and barriers were built around the site.

The AZTEC WEST facility is Bristol's other El Beat facility, which is associated with the goal of the Palestinian behavior and 24 people waiting for a trial, including criminal damage, violent disorders and deterioration. One individual was also prosecuted as a serious physical injury to intention.

Before it was defined, Palestinian behavior operated a campaign for companies connected to the UK site, which was greatly expanded since Israel's attack on Hamas's attack on Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023. According to the latest ELBIT SYSTEM UKS account, 4.7 million operating losses occurred last year compared to the 3.8m profit of 2023.

Andrew Feinstein, a global weapon trade expert, an expert and author of South Africa members, added that closure is very important. We must remind you that El Beat (System) is one of the two most important Israeli weapons movies with the IAI.

Last year, ELBIT SYTEMS UK sold its subsidiary Elite KL (current Calaterm) based on West Midlands. After the 75% decrease in elite KLS operating profits in 2022, this was mainly the result of the increase in security costs, and the TAMWORTH site aimed at the goal of Palestinian behavior. The new owner said it would be not related to Elbit and cancel the defense contract.

In 2022, EBLIT sold Ferranti P & C, part of the Oldham -based business after Palestinian behavior and 18 months of protest in Oldham Peace.

Last month, personal eyes said that Elbit Systems UK was part of a consortium that acquired 2 billion contracts to become a strategic partner of the Ministry of Defense. The FT, a former minister of labor, wrote a letter to Secretary of Defense John Hilli and urged the company not to touch the contract, given the devastation in Gaza.

Palestinian behavior was approved for judicial review of exclusion decision in November. However, at the appeal court hearing on September 25, the Minister of Home Affairs will try to overtake permission decisions.

