



A close report on American jobs published on Friday has given signs of a cooling labor market.

The economy added only 22,000 new jobs in August, which is below expectations, while the unemployment rate has checked slightly up to 4.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At the start of the year, more than 100,000 jobs were added each month.

In the midst of Donald Trumps Trade Wars, prices have now been placed on most foreign goods and prices have started to increase. Uncertainty seems to have frightened businesses and this combination of a market for the slowdown in jobs and higher inflation depicts a troubled image of the American economy.

Here is what we learned with the Friday report:

Number of negative jobs for the first time since 2020

The Friday employment report included revisions of the first reports for June and July. The pace of hiring in June was initially reported as 139,000 jobs added to the economy, but the revisions have now put the real figure at -13,000. This is the first time that the lost labor market of jobs since December 2020, during massive unemployment seen during the pandemic. The Julys' figures were revised from 6,000, from 73,000 to 79,000.

The revisions, a standard part of the data collection of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, have become a marked tension point between the office and the White House after the office considerably revises the figures in the report of the last months.

The initial figures overestimated the number of jobs in May and June by 258,000, which, according to the office, is the result of the reception of additional reports that the office collects its data by examining employers of business and government agencies. The new revisions published on Friday, total revisions covering the figures of May, June and July revised by 279,000 combined for these three months.

Last month, Trump dismissed the commissioner of the offices, Erika Mcentarfer, after the revision, saying that the figures were faked for him and the Republicans were bad. But economists point out that the office is made up of career statisticians, many of whom have been with the office for many years.

Job losses have been observed in federal employment and manufacturing

The impacts of the Government Department of Effectiveness are always felt even if Elon Musk has largely moved away from his role to Trumps White House. In August, federal employment fell by 15,000 other jobs, bringing the total number of federal job cuts to 97,000 since January.

Manufacturing jobs have also taken a hit this year, down 12,000 jobs in August and 78,000 in the past year.

Professional growths have been observed in the health and social assistance industries, which have experienced increases of 31,000 and 16,000 jobs, respectively.

Unemployment among black Americans has jumped

In August, the unemployment rate of black Americans jumped 0.3% in the last month to 7.5% compared to double the unemployment rate for white and Asian Americans, which exceed a little more than 3.5%. The unemployment rate of Hispanic Americans was also higher, 5.3%.

Although the overall unemployment rate increased by 0.1% compared to last year, the black unemployment rate jumped 1.4%. The unemployment rate for white and Asian Americans has in fact decreased slightly compared to last year.

It has been a long -standing trend that black Americans are the last hired, fired for the first time in an economic slowdown, which means that they are the first to feel the impacts of a slowdown and the last to recover from one. This was seen during the great recession, in which unemployment disproportionately struck black and Hispanics.

The Federal Reserve will probably reduce interest rates in September

FED officials reported that a drop in rate could occur at the next meeting of the Federal Board of Directors on September 16 and 17, although it is probably not a drastic drop. Investors seem to have found hope in recent months, Jackson Hole's speech by the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, in which he hinted that civil servants would probably facilitate interest rates with regard to the labor market.

But Fed reduction rates do not mean that it sees stability in the economy. FED officials, including Powell, have raised worries about higher prices due to Trumps prices. It is not clear if inflation will continue to increase, or if there will be a single price increase in prices.

Powell noted that officials, for the moment, were more concerned with the labor market, which confirmed that the Augusts report underwent turbulence this summer.

The White House urges the Americans to trust

Thursday, before the publication of the job report on Friday, Trump said that real figures will be reported next year.

The real figures I'm talking about will be, but it will be in a year, he said. You will see job numbers like our country has never seen.

Asked about the drop in hiring, the director of the national economic council, Kevin Hassett, told CNBC on Friday that you see that people are hired.

Members of my family have been hired, he said. Both started their new jobs about a week ago.

Hassett described the disappointing job report, but said that the figures would eventually go up.

On Friday, in a separate interview, the American trade secretary, Howard Lutnick, told CNBC that the job reports will be better once the administration will make changes to the work statistics office.

You come out the people who just try to create noise against the president, said Lunick. He added that Americans will see the greatest growth economy from six months from today to a year from today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/sep/05/august-us-jobs-report-explainer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos