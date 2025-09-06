Dabrowski, Roudliffe wins the second American double opening title





For the second time in three years, Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Roudliffe are American open champions.

Just as they did during their first title, the heads of series n ° 3 succeeded in an upheaval in the final, beating the head of the head of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour and 29 minutes on Friday to claim the trophy.

In doing so, Dabrowski and Roudliffe have avenged their loss of set in place in the same twinning in the Wimbledon final of 2024 – and pocketed $ 1 million in price.

Taylor, Kat, you are an incredible team, said Roudliffe during the presentation of the trophy. We have had a lot of battles and I am sure to have much more in the future. Congratulations on a big tournament – you made incredible.

I would like to thank Gaby. We have had a long partnership so far, and I am so grateful to you. We won our first slam here two years ago, and winning it again two years later is so exciting. I am very, very happy to be able to play with you.

Stacking trophies: in the past two years, Dabrowski and Roudliffe have built an RSUM that rivals almost all the other double duo for women.

They did it while overcoming the challenges they have never planned – notably Dabrowskis fight with breast cancer last year.

Erin, what a wild ride, said Dabrowski. It was absolutely crazy. We have gone through so many things together, and I am extremely grateful to be here as a champion by your side today. It means the world. Thank you for staying, thank you for the support – and yes, we switch.

Since their team, Dabrowski and Roudliffe have won seven titles. Among them, two US Open trophies, the WTA finals and the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati last month. This is their third title together this season.

On the personal level, Dabrowski now has two Grand Slam titles in female double, two mixed doubles and an Olympic mixed olympic bronze medal. His career counting is 20 double WTA titles, including five WTA 1000 and the WTA finals.

For the old double WTA n ° 1 Roudliffe, the US Open marked its second title of Grand Slam in women in doubles for women and its 12th double title in the whole career. She also has two WTA 1000s and the victory of the WTA finals with Dabrowski.

A match made in paradise

Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Roudliffe joined the summer of 2023 …

Two years later, they are twice American open champions! pic.twitter.com/bz0h13gmpr

US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

Back views: after their title, Dabrowski and Roudliffe will both see important jumps in the ranking of Pif WTA doubles. Roudliffe will increase four places at n ° 3, while Dabrowski will climb to n ° 4 – a single shy place from its career in career.

The pair will also go to n ° 3 in the race for the WTA final, but ensuring their place in Riyadh in November, where they will seek to defend their title.

As for Townsend and Siniakova, they will remain respectively n ° 1 and n ° 2, in the ranking when they update themselves on Monday. The duo will also go to No. 1 in the race and, with their performance in New York, won a place in the WTA final of this year.

Pivotal Moments: After trading, the first five games, Dabrowski and Roudliffe were the first to break for a 4-2 advance in the first set. They took advantage of their first break in the match with a volleyball winner to make a statement against overwhelming favorites.

The Australian Open Champions reigned were ready to go there quietly. They broke up while Dabrowski and Roudliffe served for the set, finally converting to their fourth break in the match.

But Dabrowski and Roudliffe responded immediately, breaking directly to seal the opening set.

They then ran to a 3-0 lead in the second and appeared well on the way for victory. But again, Townsend and Siniakova have not made things easier.

The best series heads won three consecutive games and produced the match when Siniakova showed the crowd of Stade Arthur Ashe why she is a champion of the Grand Slam at 10 times in double for women.

The Czech played a brilliant point at 4-3 at the bottom, ending with a reverse winner who left fans in admiration.

All this was part of an 18 -point and nine -minute match that ended with Townsend and Siniakova, holding to level the whole at 4.

But that was all they had left in the tank. Dabrowski and Roudliffe closed the match by winning the last two games to finish the championship.

All that was left was that the winners addressed the crowd.

We obviously love New York, said Roudliffe. For the fans who came to look at us today – there were certainly a lot of people here today by applauding the doubles of women – we absolutely love each involvement, so thank you very much for being out.

