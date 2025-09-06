Trumps says that the Venezuelans jets will be slaughtered 'if they endanger American ships





Donald Trump warned that if the Venezuelans jets fly over American naval ships and “put us in a dangerous position, they will be slaughtered”.

The president’s warning comes after Venezuela piloted military aircraft near an American ship off South America for the second time in two days, US officials of the BBC CBS News told US officials.

The reports are undergoing an American strike against what Trump officials said they were a “ship carrying Venezuela drugs” operated by a gang, killing 11 people.

Venezuelan president Nicols Maduro said that American allegations on his country are not true and that the differences between nations do not justify a “military conflict”.

“Venezuela has always been willing to speak, to engage in the dialogue, but we demand respect,” he added.

On Friday, when asked by journalists from the Oval Office what would happen if the Venezuelan planes were flying again over the American ships, Trump said that Venezuela would be “in difficulty”.

Trump said to his general, next to him, that he could do whatever he wanted if the situation degenerates.

Since his return to his duties in January, Trump has regularly intensified his anti-traffin efforts in Latin America.

Maduro accused the United States of seeking a “regime change by military threat”.

Asked about the comments, Trump said that “we are not talking about this”, but mentioned what he called a “very strange election” in Venezuela. Maduro was sworn in for his third term in January after a contested election.

Trump continued saying that “drugs pour out” in the United States of Venezuela and that Tren of Aragua's members – a gang interrupted as a terrorist organization in the United States – lived there.

The American army has moved to strengthen its forces in the South of the Caribbean, in particular by the deployment of additional ships and thousands of navies and sailors to stem the flow of drugs.

The White House said on Friday that it sent 10 F-35 fighter planes to Puerto Rico.

Asked about the construction of military assets in the Caribbean, Trump said: “I think it's just strong. We are strong on drugs. We don't want drugs to kill our people.”

Trump is a long-standing critic from Maduro and has doubled a reward for information leading to his arrest at $ 50 million (37.2 million) in August, accusing Maduro of being “one of the largest narco-transfers in the world”.

During Trump's first term, the US government charged Maduro and other high-ranking Venezuelan officials with a range of offenses, including narco-terrorism, corruption and drug trafficking.

Maduro has already rejected American allegations.

