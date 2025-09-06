



The United States’s labor market has started to stall while employers face an economic uncertainty due to the prices imposed by US President Donald Trump and a repression of immigration that softened the labor pool.

The economy added 22,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate increased to 4.3%, according to the report published by the US Labor Ministry on Friday, the last sign of lag on the labor market.

Health care has added 31,000 jobs and 16,000 social assistance, making it the only sectors to see significant gains.

Smaller increases have been reported in construction, retail services, professional and commercial services and leisure and hospitality. These advances were offset by losses in other areas, including 15,000 jobs from the federal government, 12,000 in manufacturing and 6,000 in oil and gas extraction.

Another mediocre relationship thanks to prices. With the advantage of revisions, it is increasingly clear that prices weigh on hiring and jobs. Manufacturing jobs decrease sharply, as well as other sectors sensitive to trade such as the trade in mines and wholesale, said Skanda Amarnath, executive director of Employe America and former federal reserve economist, in a note provided in Al Jazeera.

The Julys report was slightly revised, to 79,000 jobs added against 73,000. The figures from June, however, were suddenly cut, of 14,000 jobs added to 13,000 lost.

After all the revisions are now underway, Jobs fell in June. We do not see this outside of natural disasters, recession or periods just in recessions, said Amarnath.

The White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CNBC that the August figures were disappointing, but said that he expected the revisions to have made improvements in the coming months.

President Trump knows that this was super optimistic about the future of job figures, Hassett later said in the White House.

Wider slowdown

The August report is added to a series of low indicators this week which indicate a cooling labor market.

Job offers and labor renewal on Wednesday showed that vacancies have dropped to their lowest levels since the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time since April 2021, there are now more unemployed than the available jobs.

The hiring of the private sector has also slowed down. The ADP national employment report published Thursday showed an increase in pay by 54,000 in August, a decreased from 106,000 in the previous month. The ADP survey does not include government jobs.

The year has started with strong employment growth, but this momentum was whipped by uncertainty, said Nela Richardson, chief economist of the ADPS, in the press release.

Releases are also increasing. A challenger report, Gray & Christmas has shown that job cuts announced an increase of 39% in August compared to July, American employers reducing more than 85,000 positions. This figure increased by 13% compared to the previous year. So far this year, employers have reduced more than 892,000 jobs, the highest total since 2020.

Political fallout

Low data occurs just a few weeks after Trump rejected the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Erika Mcentarfer, after the office radically revised the figures for May and June pay.

This job report also claims what we already knew that President Trumps pulling the BLS commissioner, Erick MCENTARFER, was completely unjustified and was definitively a case of shooting of the messenger, said Angela Hanks, head of political programs at the foundation of the century, in the comments provided in Al Jazeera.

Trump appointed EJ Antoni, chief economist of the heritage foundation of Think Tank Heritage, on the far right, to replace Mcentarfer. Antoni previously suggested suspending the monthly job report completely.

There have been widespread concerns that it prevails over the pressure on the otherwise non -partisan agency could contest the reliability of data in the future. The question on everyone's mind is whether we can trust this data given the political dismissal [of McEntarfer] And these efforts of the presidents to politicize the policy and the data which had always been separated from the policy, said Michele Evermore, former head of the Ministry of Labor, in the remarks shared with Al Jazeera.

Friday, the president and his allies did not reduce these concerns.

The real figures I'm talking about will be, but will be in a year, Trump told journalists on Thursday. You will see work numbers like our country has never seen.

I think they will be better [job numbers] Because hell eliminates people who are just trying to create noise against the president, said trade secretary Howard Libnick in CNBC.

Fend in focus

The latest employment figures land less than two weeks before the next meeting of the next political meeting in the United States. The central bank closely monitors job data in the fixing of interest rates, balancing signs of the low labor market against persistent inflation.

The White House has repeatedly pressed the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, to reduce rates. In the event of a reduction in the meeting from September 16 to 17, as expected, it will be the first reduction since December.

At the release of the report, Trump spread his pressure on the central bank.

Jérôme Too late Powell should have reduced rates a long time ago. As usual, it is too late! Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

US markets have dropped on the disappointing report. The NASDAQ is down 0.3%, the S&P is also down 0.6 and the industrial average of Dow Jones is also down 0.7% below the market opening at 2 p.m. in New York (6:00 p.m.).

