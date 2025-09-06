They said to Kilmar Brego Garca, he faces the deportation to Eswatini





The Trump administration said a Salvadoran to Kilmar Brego, a Salvadoran at the center of a long row of immigration, it could be expelled to the Kingdom of Southern Africa in Eswatini.

In an e-mail to his lawyers seen by the American partner of the BBC CBS, an immigration agent said that they had changed the decision of last month to send him to Uganda, after Mr. Brego Garca has raised the persecution there.

The officer said that allegations were “difficult to take seriously” but that the United States “would accept” nevertheless “not to send him there.

It is at least the fourth floating country as a potential destination for the 30 -year -old. He was wrongly expelled to El Salvador in March, then returned to face criminal charges.

US officials recognized at the time that he had been withdrawn by mistake.

In June, he was brought back to the United States, where he was detained and accused of human smuggling. He pleaded not guilty.

Trump officials say he's a member of the MS-13 gang, an accusation he also denies.

His expulsion case has become a focal point in the repression of the administration against immigration.

Mr. Brego Garca has no connection with Eswatini.

Previously known as Swaziland, Eswatini is surrounded by South Africa and Mozambique. It is one of the last absolute remaining monarchies in the world and has been led by King Mswati III since 1986.

The United States has already expelled five people to Eswatini, describing them as “illegal criminal foreigners” in the country.

This decision aroused concerns in the little nation that it became a dumping ground for criminals.

Eswatini did not confirm if he received payments for the expulsion agreement concluded with the Trump administration.

The United States is the fourth market for the country's largest export, Sugar. Analysts suggest that Eswatini could try to protect this job and avoid prices.

Mr. Brego Garca illegally entered the United States in adolescence in Salvador. In 2019, he was arrested with three other men from Maryland and owned by the federal immigration authorities.

