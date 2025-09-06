



In the capitalist American economy, the markets choose the winners and the federal government generally remains away from business. But in times of crisis or war, the government sometimes felt the need to intervene.

During the First World War and II, he seized rail and telegraph networks, and nationalized industries, such as coal extraction, when strikes threatened the war effort.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, created following the Great Depression, has since taken over and has made failing American banks in order to protect depositors and maintain the stable economy.

And when companies have tried “too big to fail”, including the insurer AIG and car manufacturers Chrysler and General Motors, landed on the verge of collapse during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the government took up ownership issues to help them.

At the end of August, the Trump administration took a page of this book but with a torsion.

The government has taken a participation of around 10% in the Intel fleas manufacturer, becoming its largest shareholder. The company designs and produces micropuces that enter everything, autonomous cars with laptops.

The United States, however, is faced with any acute economic crisis or war. Instead, government's motivation is competition with China and the race for artificial intelligence, which has fueled the desire to stimulate the ability of American companies to make peak micropuits at home.

Last year, the president of the time, Biden channeled billions of dollars in subsidies in Intel via chips and science act. Now, the Trump administration converts these subsidies and others into actions.

The long story of Intel

Michael Malone, author of Intel Trinity: How Robert Noyce, Gordon Moore and Andy Grove have built the most important business in the world, says that intel invented the modern micropuce. The company was founded in 1968 in Mountain View, California, with the manufacturers of nascent computers who counted on their tokens, they helped build what is known today as Silicon Valley.

“Intel has really reigned on the world of flea. Everyone was, you know, planets next to the sun,” he said.

But the company failed to enter the boom of smartphones early, and then effectively missed the boat on fleas for AI data centers. Now said Malone, the TSMC of Taiwan leads the pack, followed by Samsung in South Korea.

“They are still a bit behind other players,” he said.

“Intel tried to follow. But, you know, in this company, everything turns every two years,” he continued. “So, if you fall behind a generation, which is only a fraction of decade, you can almost never catch up. And that's where Intel is.”

Despite this, analysts say Intel is probably the best option that the United States has in an attempt to resume advance in the manufacture of high-end fleas.

“Companies that can really physically manufacture these advanced chips are very strategically important because there are simply not many,” said Jennifer Lind, professor of government at Dartmouth College. “Intel is the only one in the United States”

Most of the other main chip players, including NVIDIA and AMD, who make the most popular chipsets for the development of AI, does not make anything. They send designs to Taiwan where TSMC manages manufacturing.

A push to make control on the ground

Jacob Feldgoissee, analyst at the Georgetown University Center for Security and Emerging Technology, said that the idea behind the suppression of Intels and the manufacture of peak poles manufacturing in the United States is to reduce the risk of “foreign supply shocks”, such as the potential closure of manufacturing plants abroad.

“It is a general way to say that the government is worried that China invades Taiwan and the TSMC Fabs that have been offline,” he said.

Beijing considers that Taiwan was part of China and finally swore the autonomous island with the continent, forcibly if necessary. Experts say that a forced control would probably overthrow the manufacturers of offline Taiwan fleas, temporarily if not more.

The other reason why the United States government supports Intel, said Feldgoissese, is to reduce the risks posed by foreign manufacturing fleas in critical national security systems, even if Taiwan is a longtime friend of the United States and South Korea is an ally of the treaty. For example, he said, a concern could be that missiles made with tokens made abroad may have security vulnerabilities.

“Something could be inserted that failed the missile,” he said.

Intel CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, said in a statement that the company was grateful for the confidence that Trump and his administration had placed in Intel.

Lind, from Dartmouth, said that government support in the form of subsidies can sometimes make a huge difference. “Piece A is the Taiwan semiconductor industry,” she said. “The government has essentially said:” We are going to have a semiconductive industry “and, by God, they succeeded.”

John Dallesasse, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Illinois in Urbanchampaign, agrees. “The fact that there are other governments that subsidize the manufacture of fleas in their country argue that for us to even have the rules of the game, certain investments in dollars of the government are necessary,” he said.

“If we had a zero capacity in semiconductors, it would be a big problem for the United States, it would be a problem for our industry. It would be a problem for our defense,” he added.

The US government with Intel will not give Washington or governance rights in the office. And some analysts say that a share participation shows a level of engagement that undergoes a bailout, or not.

However, experts claim that the participation of the robust government has risks, in particular the potential for political spinoffs, as happened after the bailouts of the Obama business and banks.

And Dallesasse said that the participation of the substantial government also creates political pressure.

“How can it not play on the actions of the company, the decisions of the board of directors, the decisions of the CEO?” He asked. “And what impact the government is taking its finger in the company's operations on the decisions of the company and if these decisions are good commercial decisions or not?”

Lind said that government intervention in business can lead to ineffectiveness, politicization and favoritism, which could stifle innovation, which is exactly what the government wants Intel.

