



Mark Smith resigned for UKS, which had not stopped selling weapons to Israel in the massacre of Gaza in August.

London, Mark Smith, said Mark Smith, who refused to quit foreign duties in UKS and refused to stop selling weapons in Israel, said that civil servants who questioned the onslaught in Gaza were routinely silent by the elderly.

Thousands of conversations are not openly seen within the walls of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in terms of the most controversial way of our weapon sales policy. [and] He spoke on Friday in an informal investigation into the British contest of Israel's war on Friday, not on the court.

List list list of 4 items

He said he was repeatedly warned of documenting concerns in writing by his colleagues as the government wrote a report that legally evaluated whether to export weapons to certain countries.

Smith, a diplomat and policy advisor of a foreign, federal and development office, said he was asked to go to the senior director's office and make the situation look less bad. For example, IVE's section, for example, I have been asked to play them and make it smaller.

He described the office work culture as very strange and different from what he had experienced in a civil servant.

Everyone wanted to seem to be on the right side of the law, and some kinds of suggestions [otherwise] In order not to talk about it, there was a tendency to get panic and extreme pressure.

He said that it is fully understood in the department that UKS's behavior and dialogue with Israel should be directly conducted in writing.

The reason is that we did not want to ask for such a conversation in the court.

Smith said in August 2024 that the United Kingdom continued to export weapons to Israel. He raised the problem at all levels of the organization and thanked him. We mentioned your concerns.

I was seriously concerned when Israel carried out a public campaign in Gaza. I couldn't understand how the team was justified because the team was very clear that it violated the war crime even if the team had even an external point of view.

Smith appeared through VideoLink, turning off his camera to the so -called Gaza Court, led by Jeremy Corbyn, an independent clinic and a former labor leader.

There are few other British officials who have publicly resigned for the UKS policy on Gaza.

Fran Heatcote, the head of the public and commercial service association, is believed that her organization is calling for the interaction with the government who participated in the massacre of massacre, referring to the British to the officials of Israel.

The British government said that it is ignoring the concerns raised by the union, ignoring the government's regulations and ignoring the forbidden domestic and international legal obligations.

She said that public officials from various departments who are struggling with British policy on Gaza are informed of their advice by contacting the union.

Mark Smith, a British official who stopped the UKS weapon trading with Israel, said the chief colleagues of the Foreign Ministry tried to silence his concern. [Anealla Safdar/Al Jazeera]

A month after Smith's resignation, Foreign Minister David Lammy announced that there is a clear risk that the UK will cancel some of the inorganic export licenses and can be used to seriously violate the international humanitarian law.

But the activists have long demanded more powerful actions on Israel, and as the massacre of Gaza continued, the British had been demanded not to export the British components of the F-35 jet.

Rami Khayal, a Palestinian Youth Movement Group, said these parts could end in Israel F-35 and ultimately end.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/5/dissenting-civil-servants-are-silenced-says-uk-diplomat-who-quit-over-gaza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos