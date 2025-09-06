Us Steel will stop treating Granite City, says Union Memo says





At the end of October, US Steel will cease to send steel slabs to be treated at Granite City Works, according to a shared union service note on Friday with the public radio of St. Louis.

The company informed the local section of the United Steelworkers on Thursday. The decision means that employees will stop production in November and keep the mill ready to start again.

There will be no layoffs because of this decision, according to the memo.

US Steel and the new Japanese Japanese owner cannot be inactive, close or sell the East Mill Metro without approval from the Trump administration over the next two years, as part of the US government agreement during the sale of $ 14 billion.

With this evolution and the two stoves currently in slow motion, it is not clear what exactly steel and Japanese have planned for long -term Granite City Works. Many have speculated that the mill will be sold to another company or closed.

We understand that this raises questions, reads the service note. Once the additional details are available, we will plan information meetings to provide updates and answer questions.

In July, Union Leadership said that around 900 people worked on the factory, treating the steel slabs that had been dispatched to larger factories near Pittsburgh and Gary, in Indiana. At full capacity, when the two City granite ovens produced steel, the mill employs about 2,000.

Us Steel turned to the second high furnace in 2023 and closed the first in 2019

The mayor of Granite City, Mike Parkinson, said that he had discussed development with the president of the local Union Craig McKey and the deputy of Illinois Nikki Budzinski and he hopes to know more by Monday.

