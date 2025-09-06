Mandelson praises Trump with Maverick 'Risk Taker' and paints Brexit with liberation | US news





The British Ambassador in the UK will give a keynote speech to emphasize the British special relationship today. We also try to 'reform' the government that is experiencing our own difficulties.

New Labon architects, political spin masters and current British Washington's British Lord Mandelson will provide a positive spin of the president who proudly repeats and allies with the 2025 annual lecture in Ditchley Park.

Some of this speech will be described as a “dangerous taker” with President Trump with “iron camouflage.”

Lord Mandelson was elected by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the end of last year. He is a political nomination, not a career diplomat.

And in an interesting language, he will present a similar point between Trump and STARMER's challenge and command.

“I recognize President Trump's political instincts to identify anxiety that identifies not only millions of Americans but also anxiety that identifies a much broader Western trend.

“This US concern was that Keir Starmer found a mirror image in a British society in which it had a vote for a national renewal similar to Donald Trump.”

But Mandelson provides a speech at the end of the week when Nigel Farage was in the city.

He screamed at the renewal of the country, such as Trump, the destructive leader of the UK, and told Congress that Keir Starmer is changing to North Korea in Washington's Hobnob and Congress.

Farage enjoys wrapping Washington's spots. He is an old -fashioned conservative celebrity in the new Maga White House.

His calculation is that Maga Wave will soon reach the UK coast.

The policy platform of reform is the mirror of the Trump agenda in many ways and adjusted accordingly. The administration is willing to support him. MAGA-There is respect for mutual mutual respect.

Thus, Lord Mandelson, the New Laborist architect, is now politically versatile or inevitable to establish the foundation of the British government. 'We respect Trump too.'

The truth is viewed by the government as a gorgeous and unpredictable disturbance by the ability to increase the norm in Shapi's stroke, like many people around the world. But they cannot express it publicly.

Instead, even if the Prince of Darks claims that many people can be, they will cast Trump, not the cause of confusion about the international system.

As a master of spin, strategy and mercilessness, Mandelson clearly admires Trump's political style and cuts of Chutzpah.

Image: Sir Mandelson's speech comes a week before Trump's visit to England. PIC: AP

He will say in the ditchley park lecture: “The president may not follow traditional rulebooks or traditional practices, but it can take risks in a world where the 'usual business' approach is no longer working.”

When the labor government feels enthusiastic and feels passionate in the parage and his confusion, should I read this in a terrible message to Prime Minister STARMER?

Mandelson is an old -fashioned liberal. He has no camouflage on goals such as 'Wokey' politics or arrest of Graham Linehan. Is there a frustration that the party he built is now a mess?

“In fact, he seems to have an iron stomach about political danger.” He will talk about Trump, and he will say that the former president tends to “trigger the tendency to go down to analytical paralysis and gradual increase.”

Sir Mandelson may be a British man in Washington, but he has more posts than others. He is deeply integrated into the Downing Street machine.

He ranked 10th in Morgan McSweeney and was inside Downing Street when the reorganization of Friday took place. The coincidence of my coincidence.

A week before the president visited England, Sir Mandelson's speech was designed to keep a special relationship that was under pressure by Trump's return.

“Do we always have the same view?” He will say. “Of course, we never have a special treatment. Our alliance exists because it provides the interests of the two countries because the core values ​​of the British and Americans continue to be sorted because the world around us is more threatened.”

Image: Sir Mandelson will say that Brexit has been free to make the United Kingdom more closely with the United States. PIC Reuters

Read more at SKY NEWS: Trump returns the Pentagon to the brand's brand Pentagon as a war surrogate war to finance US public health.

And Lord Mandelson, a cheerleader of the EU National Voting Campaign, cast Brexit as the liberation with the maneuver that transforms into a form that only the original spin doctor can manage.

“BREXIT has liberated us to pursue our closer relationships,” he will say in the speech.

“The UK has the opportunity to use the freedom and independence of European law to deepen the US investment opportunities. This should take advantage of all the benefits of promoting the UK's growth and employment after the Breksit.”

The Ambassador did not have a preliminary reference warning on the death of the Atlantic crossing, and BREXIT is expected to maintain that the British faced the economy.

They say that the British Ambassador is a manager of the US-UK special relationship. This ambassador saw how the relationship looks at Trump.

Through trademark political gymnastics, he is now admired by the Trump movement, but he is concerned that Britain will be confused by his own Trump if the British is working.

