



Violence occurs as the police move by 1,500 people protesting against the government to move forward with the advancement of the anti -Geno ride group.

It was published in September 2025 on September 6, 2025.

The London Police called the British government's ban on the Palestinian behavior group and arrested more than 425 protesters with violent conflicts.

Our jury, a campaign group that organized a rally on Saturday, said about 1,500 people will be arrested under the terrorist laws by participating in protests other than the UK parliament in London.

While the police brutally attacked the protesters and threw them on the ground, while holding a cardboard sign against massacre, they arrested others. I support Palestinian behavior and defend with a video depicting the jury posted on X.

“I oppose massacre. I support Palestinian behavior.”

Defend the jury (@defendourjuries) on September 6, 2025

The British telecommunications company, Press Association, pulled the baton while the police collided, and after the arrest of a Siriwon, they shed their faces behind the barrier and saw blood streaming.

The agency also said that the police screamed with the protesters and threw water and plastic bottles, and some protesters fell in love at one point.

The London Metropolitan police said more than 425 people were arrested for various crimes, assaulting the police and expressing support for the organization.

Police officers who policy protests our jury in parliamentary plaza have been excellent abuse, such as punches, kicks, and spit, and in addition to linguistic abuse.

Cooling effect

Protests are the latest rally in a series of rally that blames the British government's decisions in July to prohibit Palestinian action in accordance with the Terrorism Act 2000.

The ban was made after invading the air force base in southern England last month after damaging about 7 million pounds (9.4m) in two aircraft.

Members or support for this group, supported by prominent figures such as Irish best -selling writer Sally Rooney and large attack singer Robert Del Naja, are a crime that can be punished for up to 14 years in prison.

Palestine's actions were obtained by the high court and filed a ban, and the government pursued overturn. This incident is in progress with the scheduled hearing on September 25.

Huda Ammori, a Palestinian co -founder, criticized the government's decision that the government would ban it as a fatal thing about citizens' freedom, and it would have a much more cold effect on the freedom of the media.

The protesters sitting in the police vehicle are detained after challenging the advancement of the Palestinian behavior according to the counterterrorism law. [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]

Kerry Moscogiuri International UK, a human rights campaign group, said: Something is wrong in England when the government arrests people to protest peacefully according to the terrorist law.

In this context, criminalization of a speech is allowed only when violence or supporting. Expressing support for Palestinian behavior does not meet its own critical value in itself.

More than 700 people were arrested, including 532 in the London Rally on August 9, with the largest mass arrest in the capital since the 1960s, and 138 were prosecuted under terrorism.

The 62 -year -old Mike Higgins, who uses blind and wheelchairs, returned to protest on Saturday after creating a headline for arrest on August 9.

What is the choice? He told the media association. We do nothing about massacre, not us.

And am I a terrorist? That's a joke.

