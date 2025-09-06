American veterans denounce the arrest of the former armed sergeant after the ice protest | US News





The veterans who helped the Afghan USS allies to find a refuge in the United States say that they are indignant that a veteran colleague and defender is now faced with federal conspiracy accusations for his role in a protest against the immigration policies of Trump's administrations.

Some call for the arrest of the former US military sergeant Bajun Mavalwalla II shameful and non -American. Mavalwalla is part of a community of American military veterans which, following Kabuls, fell to the Taliban in 2021, worked to save the Afghans who supported US military operations in their country of origin.

He is one of us and his arrest sends a message according to which a peaceful dissent is criminalized, Shawn Vandiver, founder and president of #Afghanevac, a group of umbrella bringing together military veterans, chiefs of national security, intelligence workers and defense of refugee rights, wrote on Tuesday after the Guardian revealed that the Guardian revealed Tuesday by the Guardian.

We mean that loud and clear. We will not be intimidated, wrote Vandiver, a navy veteran.

The June 11 protest against the ice that led to the arrest of Mavalwallas was conflicting, leaving a broken government windshield and the tires were reduced, but Mavalwalla was not among the more than two dozen people arrested on the scene.

A one -minute video published on Instagram shows that the army veteran is briefly jostling with an officer whose face is covered by a ski mask and sunglasses. Mavalwalla then locks up with other demonstrators to block the door outside a federal building in Spokane, Washington.

More than a month has passed before the FBI came to its door on July 15 and took the veteran of the 35 -year -old Afghanistan War. He is not accused of obstruction or aggression, acts which generally imply a victim and an attacker; The federal conspiracy accusation he faces is a crime of intention. Legal experts claim that prosecutors will simply have to prove that Mavalwalla agreed with others on a plan to hinder or injure an officer.

Mavalwalla pleaded not guilty. He risks a maximum sentence of six years in prison, a fine of $ 250,000 and three years of supervised release.

This is not what America said, said Arnold Strong, a retired army colonel who was deployed in Afghanistan and co -founded Operation Snow Leopard, an effort that has helped to evacuate and reinstall nearly 2,000 high -risk Afghans, including children, women of chief, defenders of human rights, lawyers, journalists, interpreters, interpreters athletes and moviegoers.

As a veterans, we move forward and we model the way, said Strong. We define the example. When we are abroad, we show these people in the countries torn by war what it means to be American.

By participating in the demonstration in Spokane, said Strong, Mavalwalla acted with integrity and pursued the tradition of service he carried out in uniform.

Michael Baumgartner, a Republican who represents the east of the state of Washington at the Congress, refused to comment on this story.

The veterans' defenders said Baumgartner had supported their efforts, connecting as a co-sponsor of the sustainable welcome law, bipartite legislation introduced in August which would codify and make permanent resettlement programs for Afghans who worked alongside the American army.

They declared that the bill had become critical following a series of Donald Trump decrees, which ended the evacuation flights, restricted asylum petitions and imposed a ban on traveling to visitors to the country.

The Spokane American lawyer office, which brought the accusations, did not respond to an investigation. The office refused to comment on the Guardians' initial report, citing an ongoing investigation.

Vandiver said that despite the arrest of Mavalwallas, #Afghanevac would continue with a plan for veterans to accompany the Afghan allies to immigration hearings, a program launched earlier this year after the ICE has owned Afghan refugees during the appearances of court in California and the Massachusetts.

In a press release, the human rights first, which facilitate pro Bono legal assistance for Afghan refugees, called for the pursuit of Mavalwallas for conspiracy a dangerous step towards authoritarianism.

What saw is an aggressive attempt to dismantle our fundamental civil and human rights using Mavalwalla II as a test case for what they would like to do on a large scale, said Hanah Staverson, associate director of organizations for the protection of democracy. Everyone should be concerned about this.

John Moses, an army officer who was not retired, who served in Afghanistan and co -founded the Massachusetts Afghan Alliance after his return home, also explained his support for Mavalwalla.

Veterans at all levels are incredibly proud of this child, he said. If they continue a veteran of combat with a veteran father, it becomes easier to go after everyone. We must defend civilians and our democracy.

Moses said that he had started to help a local immigrant rights group in Lowell, Massachusetts, to monitor the presence of glacial agents to alert the community on immigration sweeping, and planned to attend his first demonstration in an ice detention center next week. I try to keep my community safe, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/05/ice-arrest-bajun-mavalwalla-veterans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos