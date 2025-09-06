What is the Palestinian behavior, the forbidden British protest group?





London-

Many people protesting against the British government have been designated as terrorist organizations in July, and many people gathered in London's parliament on Saturday, who decided to ban the decision to ban Palestinian action.

Londons Metropolitan Police Service said that it could not provide CNN's official coefficients, but it shared the estimates of 1,000 to 1,400 protesters.

The police said more than 425 people were arrested for various crimes, including assault on the police and supporting the provided organization on Saturday.

The police arrested protesters who were ashamed of you from other protesters, and police officers were forced to arrest through the crowd. The video scenes verified by CNN show the moment when other officers with protesters with protesters, the officers raises the back turn.

As the support for the reversal of the ban is increasing, it is as follows to know the group as it causes a wider debate over citizens' freedom and the government's overrich.

Palestinian behavior is a British -based organization that hinders the operation of weapons manufacturers related to the Israeli government.

The group was founded in 2020 by Huda Ammori and Climate Joint Barnard, and the group took the first measure to stop the British operation of the ELBIT system and mentioned the promise to end global participation in Israel's massacre and apart Hyde system.

The ELBIT SYSTEMS UK, which currently bids $ 2 billion ($ 2.7 billion), has not responded to CNNS questions about Palestinian behavior, but state security is our priority and we are proud of our partner relationships with the British.

Since its inception, Palestinian Action has occupied, blocked, sprayed and confused the Israeli-French drone company UAV tactical system and global weapon large company Leonardo. In 1917, British Foreign Minister Arthur Balfour cut portraits and sprayed them with spray paint.

At the end of June 2025, however, when activists invaded the UK's largest Air Force Base, RAF Brize Norton, they broke two Airbus boys salary plans with paint and crow bars that stimulate serious government behavior.

A few days later, on Friday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs designated Palestinian behavior as a terrorist group, and was the Minister of Home Affairs, who was assigned to the equivalent of the organization such as Hamas, Al Qaeda, UN experts, human rights organizations and politicians.

The British government said the Palestinian behavior, which cited the evaluation of the Countrys Joint Terrorism Assessment Center, has passed from protest to destruction. Cooper stated that Palestinian behavior is not a nonviolent organization and has an unacceptable history of crime damage.

But the British authorities have watched the group for a while.

In May 2024, independent government reviews on political violence and confusion recommended that Palestinian behavior and climate activists would block the terrorist organization and ban their actions.

Prohibition of terrorism has made it harder for activists to plan for crime. The approach should be extended to extreme protests, according to John Woodcock, a review author who sits at the top legislative chairman of the UK.

In an interview with CNN, Woodcock said that this name is justified and proportional.

I said this is a true exception to the idea of ​​a peaceful protest. The definition of terrorism absolutely includes the type of economic damage to the political projects that Palestinian behavior systematically performed.

Woodcock was a paid adviser of a lobby group representing weapons manufacturers and fossil fuel companies. Also, the former chairman of the Israeli Labor Party friend, he rarged a recognized conflict.

The Palestinian behavior is considered the first direct activity group designated as a terrorist organization in the UK. The ban means that showing the support of the organization is sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.

The group promoted destructive tactics, but they said that their actions were targeted for attributes, not people. The UK home office did not provide evidence of the claim that Palestinian behavior used weapons and seriously injured.

Citizen's free activists from all over the United Kingdom quickly condemned the designation, and when the terrorism law was applied to such a group, the free media and assembly were cold and the dangerous precedents for protest rights were established.

Amnesty, UK, criticized the movement with a confusing legal overrich, insisting that the existing criminal law could solve property damage without causing terrorism.

Amnesty also insists that the ban will suppress expressions over the wider Palestinian movement.

In July, UN Human Rights, Volker Turk, called for a ban. The UK's anti -terrorism law is essentially applied to actions, not terrorists, and raises concerns about the risk of preventing the legal events of fundamental freedom.

How did protests and arrests develop after prescription?

Since the designation of terrorism, more than 700 individuals have been arrested in solidarity protests across the UK and have signs of people read. I oppose massacre and support Palestinian behavior.

Since the August 9 and 1960s, more than 500 people were arrested in London, the largest arrest in the UK capital.

The police said almost half of the 532 arrested that day were over 60 years old. Almost 100 arrested were in the 70s and 15 more in the 80s.

The majority of the arrested protesters are unlikely to be in jail, but Alex Davis-Jones Attorney General said that anyone who supported the BBC last month will feel the perfect power of the law.

According to the urban city police, 114 people in London only received support for the group as of September 1.

Prior to the Saturday protests, terrorist officers in the UK and Scotland attacked seven spokesman in the group. The spokesman of the activist group defended our jury, which helped to defend our jury and organize protests to arrest and prosecute them for terrorism. This measure came out before the planned press conference on protests.

The upcoming judicial review, scheduled for November, can answer the question.

Judge Martin Chamberlin, a London High Court Judge, said in July that in July, the ban was unbalanced in the Palestinian behavior for the freedom of expression and the General Assembly and the Association.

Chamberlain added that COOPER, who ordered the election order, could consult with the group before moving.

Meanwhile, many rights organizations warned that this decision was a pivotal moment for the future of the rights of the UK.

If this unprecedented authoritarian scale could stand, our jury spokesman said that there is a clear risk that the government will be used for other groups, regardless of whether it is racial or climate, legal group, disability rights organization or trade union.

CNNS MICK KREVER, Isobel Yeung, Billy Stockwell and Jasmin Sykes contributed to reports.

