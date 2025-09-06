Trump denies us to seek a diet change in Venezuela





President Donald Trump denied that he was looking for a change of diet in Venezuela when he ordered a great accumulation of American military assets off his coast and increased threats against the president of the country, Nicols Maduro.

We are not talking about it, Trump told journalists on Friday when he was asked if the United States sought to oust Madurosomething he had tried in his first mandate.

The Trump administration indicates that its military accumulation in the Caribbean aims to prevent cartels from passing drugs in the United States. The Pentagon took military measures against what it claimed to be a cartel target for the first time on Tuesday, killing 11 people in a boat which, according to him, had left Venezuela and transported drugs to the United States.

But Trump officials have increasingly accused Maduro of being in the league with cartels, which makes it fear that it is also a target of the current campaign.

The American Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, qualified Maduro effectively a working ankle from a state of drugs Narco following the strike on the cartel's alleged boat and said that the Venezuelan leader should worry.

Find out more: the Pentagon promises more strikes against cartels after a deadly boat raid. What you need to know

The Maduro regime is not the legitimate government of Venezuela. He is a Narco-Terrorist cartel, said press secretary Karoline Leavitt to journalists in August when he was asked about the accumulation of troops in the region. [Trump] is ready to use all the elements of the American power to prevent drugs from flooding in our country and translating those responsible.

Even before the accumulation of American military forces in waters off Venezuela, the Trump administration put pressure on Maduro.

The Attorney General Pam Bondi already offered a reward of $ 50 million for information leading to the arrest of Maduros and seized up to $ 700 million in assets that would have been linked to him on August 13, including luxury products, bank accounts and private jets. The American government does not recognize the legitimacy of its last two electoral victories, and Trump again on Friday qualified Maduros' victory in January a very strange election to say gentle.

In February, Trump appointed the Gang of Venezuelas Tren of Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization, and he has since accused Maduro of directing the organization. Maduro denies any link with the group and underlines the repression of his government against Tren of Aragua in 2023 as proof of his innocence.

Since the start of the anti-Cartel operation, the United States has deployed eight warships, an attack submarine, several surveillance planes and thousands of American troops in waters near Venezuela. The White House also said on Friday that 10 F-35 fighter planes are sent to Puerto Rico, after Venezuelan fighter planes stole near an American warship.

Trump warned that if these fighter planes are a threat to American troops or have put us in a dangerous position, they will be slaughtered.

CNN reports also suggest that Trump administration is considering attacks on drug cartels in Venezuela itself.

The Venezuelan government has mobilized more than four million militia troops last month in response to American naval movements in the region, and Maduro accused the United States of regime this week thanks to a military threat. But Maduro also left the door open for talks.

Venezuela is still ready for dialogue, but we demand respect, Maduro said in a speech on Friday in a Caracas military base. None of our differences justifies a high impact military conflict in South America.

Maduro had warned earlier in the week than any American military action would be reacted by an armed fight and said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is trying to push Trump into a conflict.

Be careful, because Mr. Rubio wants to stain the hands of blood, said Maduro, addressing Trump.

During his presidential campaign in 2024, Trump promised to remove the cartels as we have shot down the Islamic State and the Caliphate Isis, adding: we will not pity the cartels.

Experts questioned the legality of the pre -appointment of cartels as terrorist groups and the use of military action against traffickers.

After the strike, Hegseth and Trump were clear that military action against drug cartels, especially those who operating in Venezuela, will not end with the Tuesday strike and could be the start of a wider campaign.

We have active in the air, assets in water, assets on ships, because it is a serious mortal mission for us, and that will not stop with this strike, Hegseth said on Fox News on Wednesday. Any other traffic in these waters we know is an designated narco-terrorist will face the same fate.

