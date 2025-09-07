Changan: How a Chinese brand that can conquer the UK market





ChanGan, along with the Deepal S07, is also part of the plug -in hybrid version, which is also part of the plug -in hybrid version to provide all powertrain options throughout the lineup.

Deepal is the lower range of the model of the Changan brand, but China has a crossover of Salon and Deepal Badge, but the British range is set to include only crossovers.

Deepal S07 is the biggest plan now, and the Volvo ex40 -sized Deepal S05 is followed. Small models are also priced for £ 20,000.

There is another Changan sub -brand of a low -cost model called NEVO, which will be released in the UK under the future Changan badge, which is the brand entry point.

To do this, the Changan model will be Changan Deepal or Changan Nevo.

The third sub -brand, AVATR, exists as a joint venture between Changan and battery manufacturer CATL. Thomas confirmed that the brand has its own plans, but it will be under other leadership and will not be sold in showrooms such as the DEEPAL and NEVO models.

Changan was the fourth -selling car production group in China in the first half of 2025. Before the recent launch in Norway, we have already exported models such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East before the European promotion began. The UK launch is one of some other planned in major European markets for the next few months.

In January 2024, Thomas, the first commercial employee of Changan in Europe, said that the European and British market preparations were more than 18 months and the “contract and inventory” parts were included at EAST Midlands Airport. I work with a cap for the residual value and claims to be the best number of 47%in its class. Work with thatcham for insurance. And bank partner.

Thomas said, “We have done what we need to do before delivery of a car to our customers, and we are actually ready to take care of our customers and are ready to take care of all the services that need to take care of our customers.

