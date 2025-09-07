Sinner vs Alcaraz in Us Open is their 3rd large consecutive final slam





New York (AP) Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have played so often, and with so much play recently, that they both know the game of others so well.

The sinner No. 1, a 24-year-old man from Italy, is he happy to face Alcaraz n ° 2, a 22-year-old man in Spain, Sunday at the US Open for the championship, the first time in a tennis season?

Well, yes and no.

We are aware of perhaps more things, because he or me, we are trying to prepare the match tactically and in different ways, said Sinner, who rejected any concern concerning an abdominal muscle problem which arose in his victory in the semi-finals on Felix Auger-Aliassime. But sometimes it is also pleasant not to play against him.

Trump plans to attend Sinner against Alcaraz at the US Open

President Donald Trump planned to attend the final; No occupant of the White House has been in Flushing Meadows from Bill Clinton in 2000.

This confrontation of the land lasts with the winner who also won the first classification follows the victory of Alcarazs on the sinner erasing a trio of match points on the French opens red clay in June for his fifth title of the Grand Slam and the victory of sinners on Alcaraz on Wimbledons Grass in July for his fourth.

It is ideal for sport with rivalries, said Sinner, trying to become the first man to repeat as New York champion since 2008, when Roger Federer won his fifth US Open of posting. Im someone who loves these challenges, and I like to put myself in these positions.

Jannik Sinner was almost unbeatable except against Carlos Alcaraz

The sinner has been close to the last two seasons, except against Alcaraz, who runs their 9-5 series on-one.

Sinner is in a fifth consecutive final of the slam, dating from his title to the US Open a year ago, and he is 33-1 in Majors during this period, Lone Blemish against Alcaraz in Paris.

Since the beginning of 2024, the sinner has been 1-6 against Alcaraz and 109-4 against all other opponents.

Since the beginning of May, Alcaraz has a 36-1 file, with the defeat against Sinner at the All England Club also the first Alcarazs defeat in a slam final. Alcaraz leads the victory tour (60) and titles (six) in 2025 and reached the final in his last eight tournaments.

This is something on which I work, just the consistency on matches, on tournaments, over the year, in general. Not having from top to bottom in the match. Just the level I start the match, I just wanted to keep this level very high throughout the match, Alcaraz said on Friday after beating Novak Djokovic.

So I think I do this in this tournament, of which I am really proud, added Alcaraz, who did not drop a set over these two weeks, thanks in part to a constantly improving service. Probably, I become mature.

The sinner n ° 1 and the n ° 2 Alcaraz expect adjustments to the open final

Knowing each other so well means that Alcaraz and Sinner appear that they will make and see some adjustments in the Stade Arthur Ashe, where they clashed for the first time in the quarterfinals of 2022, a victory for Alcaraz in a match which ended at 2:50 am on its way for its first big slam title. (It should be noted: Federer and Rafael Nadal have never met once at the US Open.)

Certainly, Carlos will try to do something different from what he did during the Wimbledon final. And we have to prepare for this. It is also necessary to offer small tactical changes, said Simone Vagnozzi, one of the sinners two coaches. There are always adjustments. And there will be this during this match, so we still have to be ready. Carlos, we know, can vary things a lot and try different tactics.

There is a lot of history to study.

I will see what I did with it, what I did well, in the matches (past), said Alcaraz, just to approach the final in the right direction.

They are by far that the best tennis for men has to offer, whatever the surface.

The one who wins on Sunday, it will be the eighth consecutive major that ends with the sinner or the Alcaraz receiving the trophy.

We are players who are quite complete, say, say Sinner. We can change our way of playing. He, I think, he does it better in his own way. I make my adjustments on my way.

