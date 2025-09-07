



The British government will conduct a national test on emergency warning systems on Sundays to provide mobile users with a brief warn of telephone.

This drill is designed to operate the most necessary systems to keep the public safe during an emergency.

What happens during the test?

Mobile phones in 4G and 5G networks vibrate, release sirens for up to 10 seconds, and display a message that confirms that a warning is a drill at 3 pm on Sunday.

The text of this message is read as follows: “This is an emergency warning test, a British government service.

“You do not have to take any action. In the actual emergency, follow the warning guidelines to keep yourself safely.

“Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare an emergency in external gov.uk/prepare.

Can you open out?

To opt out, iPhone users must go to settings to search for emergency alarms and turn off serious and emergency alerts.

Android users can do the same task by searching for emergency warnings in settings and turning off serious and emergency alerts.

How should the public prepare?

It is a good idea to turn off the phone before attending the performance.

The London Theater (SOLT) and the British theater said they received advice from the members.

One spokesman said: The theater will update the pre -show announcement to help the audience completely reminds the turnphone off to minimize confusion.

The theater is a unique live experience where unexpected things can happen, but it is always the best when the surprise comes from the stage.

On the other hand, AA recommends that the driver is accustomed to warning sound and vibration, and does not interact with the message until it stops in a safe place with an engine.

Edmund King, the chairman of AA, said: We support the test of emergency warning systems, an important tool that the government uses to keep people safely in the crisis.

On the day, the driver should simply be calm and focus on the road. As always, turn off the engine and check the cell phone only when parking safely.

RAC ROAD safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: Anyone who drives on Sunday afternoons must prepare for an emergency warning test at 3:00 pm, so WED recommends people to share a widespread message with someone they know.

Of course, sounds like large sirens, which will be released by millions of telephones, are designed to attract everyone's attention, but important drivers maintain their concentration for about 10 seconds away.

The national highway spokesman said:

Can a warning cause problems with some people?

According to the charity group, the charity says that the victims of home abuse can be at risk by sending alarms to a hidden device with the upcoming emergency alarm drill.

Emma Pickering at the charity shelter said:

We are always the choice of abuse, and the technology itself is not responsible.

As intended when used correctly, technology can greatly improve our lives, and by using hidden devices that can be used for support without fear of tracking, it can provide life line for many survivors.

But in the hands of the abuser of the perpetrator, technology is another tool for misuse of misuse and weapons that often have a fatal impact.

Who has been warned in the past?

The British government used this system to issue five real warnings to warn people in Scotland and North Ireland in January during the Storm Eowyn.

About 3.5 million people from Wales and southwest were warned in the storm Darag in December.

The 500kg of an unexplected 4th World War Bomb found in Plymouth Back Garden warned about 50,000 ponsines in February last year.

And in May 2024, about 15,000 queens warned in Cumbria in Cumbria, and 10,000 people were warned in Laster Shiro in January of this year.

Messages can accurately find people in danger for relatively small areas.

In the case of an actual emergency, the warning is transmitted by tapping the door on television, radio and local.

Pat McFadden, Prime Minister of Lancaster, said: “On Sunday, September 7, we will test the emergency warning system throughout the UK to see if it works most.

“It is an important tool to keep the nation safely when every moment is important.

“We have seen how effective to get an advice to seek life immediately in dangerous local communities, facing dangerous extreme weather during the period of STORM DARRAGH and STORM EOWYN.

“We don't use the system often, but if we need to act like a fire alarm in the house, we are always waiting.

