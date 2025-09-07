Sabalenka won the second consecutive American open title





New York-Aryna Sabalenka, with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory against Amanda Anisimova, became the first woman to defend her open in the United States since Serena Williams in 2014.

After spending the year at the top of the Pif WTA ranking, the 27 -year -old woman crowned her with her first season of the season.

For the context, consider this: out of the 11 majors that Shes has played in the past three years, Sabalenka has now won four, reached three finals, three semi-finals and a quarter-final.

After losing the first two major finals and reached the semi-finals of the third, Sabalenka finally raised the trophy.

All these difficult lessons are worth it, she said, succinctly summarizing her spectacular year in seven words.

She now has two titles each at the US Open and Australian Open, recalling Naomi Osakas of 2018-21, except in three years instead of four.

Appropriately, it was the match match Sabalenkas 100thgrand Slam. His percentage of victory is a .794 Cryard, just behind Iga Swiatek among active players.

Anisimova arrived with a record of 6-3 face to face against Sabalenka, but their 10thmeet was something different. In the past, superb timings anisimovas, clean cleaning and technique have kept Sabalenka pinned behind the basic line. Anisimoa generally plays a whole or nothing, and deep game, deep races in Wimbledon and this American open, it worked.

But playing in front of Sabalenka, Anisimova was constantly under pressure and the result was too many mistakes.

Anisimova finished with 29 uns forked errors and only 22 winners. Sabalenka, wisely, took her game a bit – she struck only one AS – and produced a more conservative statistics line: 13 winners and 15 unl forced mistakes.

In the end, it was the execution of Sabalenkas on break -up opportunities, winning five of the six.

I am impressed by what you have accomplished, said Anisimova, addressing Sabalenka during the trophy ceremony. Congratulations to you and your team, you are incredible.

From its rapid ascent to the top of tennis – Shell is n ° 4 in the new PIF WTA – Anisimova classification recognized, it was a crazy and crazy trip.

It was difficult not to rethink this Wimbledon final when Anisimova lost the first two games – the last point was a rudder of nervous appearance that gave Sabalenka a service break. Worryingly, this meant that Anisimova had lost the 14 games of the only two major finals of his career.

Sabalenka, having won nine of the 11 points, was up 2-0, 30-love when Anisimova settled. Let the record show that a lawyer's right -to -hand winner gave him a breakfast match at the 15 -minute brand

After a routine intake (and a fellow body that almost struck Sabalenka), Anisimova held – then broke Sabalenkas Hefty serving again.

Sabalenka came back immediately with a second break and it was 3-all.

Serving at 3-4, Anisimova struck a double fault, giving Sabalenka two other breaking points, and a negative body language began to slip. A wandering setback gave Sabalenka an insurmountable advance of 5-3. She would win the last four games in the set.

Winning the first set is often essential, but doing it at the US Open is essential. Of the last 30 champions of women at the US Open, 28 won the first set.

Anisimova rallied to keep service to open the second set and Sabalenka made it correspond. But serving at 1-all, Sabalenka played a great defense, rushing to recover a drop of drop that seemed inaccessible. This set up another break and she held a 3-1 lead.

But Anisimova retaliated, leveling him at 3-all. But Sabalenka dug and broke out for an advance of 4-3.

With Sabalenka serving for the match at 5-4, 30-all-two points of the title-Anisimova struck a lob running, but Sabalenka had struck one above the net. Anisimova broke and held, forcing Sabalenka to make his way in an equality break.

Sabalenka converted its third match point when the Anisimovas service returns to be missed.

