How to turn off emergency alarms in iPhone and Android rather than British testing





People can change the setting of the device to avoid emergency warnings.

The British government is testing an emergency warning system by notification of mobile phones and tablets this weekend.

The system will be shown for the second time in the nation's scale as the first test was conducted in April 2023. After the first test, five separate separate events, such as severe weather events, were deployed in the actual emergency.

The idea of ​​a warning system was originally developed in the Netherlands in the early 2000s, but the United States was first adopted nationwide in 2012 as a WEA (WEA) system.

Testing a warning system allows the UK to prepare for unexpected situations such as storms and floods, and the government tries to operate the warning system so that people can warn when the alarm system is in danger of living nearby.

The government warned that most calls would be alarm. Existing calls or devices that are not connected to 4G or 5G networks may not be compatible with the system.

This warning will depart from the UK on Sunday, September 7th at 3 pm. The driver warns you not to interact with the phone if you are driving while the warning is turned off, and wait for the warning to recognize the warning in a safe place with the engine.

British can choose to turn off the emergency alarm (image: PA)

The government encourages most people to continue warnings. Gov.uk says: “Emergency warning contains life structure information and must be converted for your safety.”

But some people may not want to receive an emergency alert. For example, family abuse victims are encouraged to prevent abusers from finding them to turn off the hidden devices.

There is a simple way to get out of the alarm. Below, we will explain how you can do it on the iPhone and Android devices.

How to reject an emergency alarm

Anyone with a smartphone can use the cell phone settings to turn off an emergency warning. The method of switching to iPhone and Android users is as follows.

To refuse the warning of the iPhone:

Go to the settings and select the notification menu.

I can't choose a warning of Android phones:

Search for an emergency alarm. Start serious warnings and extreme warnings.

You may need to search other settings in order not to select a warning of other mobile phones and tablets.

Depending on the manufacturer and software version of the mobile phone, emergency alarm settings are different names such as wireless emergency alarms or emergency broadcasts.

According to GOV.UK, settings are usually found in one of the following methods:

After moving to the message, then warn of messages, wireless emergency warnings, settings, then sound, advanced, emergency broadcasting, settings, general settings, emergency alarms

Then turn off serious warnings, extreme warnings and test warnings.

The government advises that anyone who is still being warned after the opt -out should contact the device manufacturer and get help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/uk-news/how-turn-emergency-alerts-iphone-32398182 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos