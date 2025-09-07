



The United States welcomes Paraguay on the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026

Philadelphia Union announced today that Subaru Park will welcome the American national male team on Saturday, November 15, when the team faces Paraguay while copmeption is warmed before the FIFA 2026 World Cup on home. The match, presented by Allstate, is scheduled for 5 pm and will be broadcast nationally on TNT, HBO Max, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and Westwood One Sports (Radio).

It has been seven years since the USMNT worked for the last time on the field of Subaru Park, a good memory for Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Walker Zimmerman, who all scored their first international goals in the USAS 3-0 laundry against Bolivia on May 28, 2018. In fact, seven players from the Gold Cup list went through the Union Academy.

The USMNT has a solid record of 4W-2L-2D against Paraguay, the series taking up for the first time since a 1-0 victory in the United States on March 27, 2018. That day, the FIFA Cup veteran of 2022, Tim Weah, became the first player born in the 2000s to obtain an appearance for the American national team of Mens, while Zack Steffen collected his first blow. The story between the teams dates back to the first FIFA World Cup in 1930, where the United States won a 3-0 victory and Bert Patenaude became the first male player to record a hat-trick in the world championship.

This is the second time that the teams will compete in the Philadelphia region. On June 11, 2016, Clint Dempsey scored his 51st international goal and the United States won a 1-0 laundering victory in the last group match to reserve a place in the quarterfinals of COPA America Centenario 2016.

Three days later, the USA-Uruguay, presented by New York Life, will be the return of the USMNT to Tampa for the first time since 2018. Raymond James Stadium host on November 18 with the match against the Uruguayan team classified from the 16th.

Tickets

Tickets for the two games are sold to the public on Thursday, September 11 at 10 a.m., the time of the local place.

The presale of these matches will start on Monday September 8 at 10 a.m. Monday, local time and will appear on Wednesday September 10 at 1 p.m., local time.

Circle Insider members supporting the American football development fund can receive individual customer and concierge services for their ticket office needs. Click here or contact [email protected] for more information.

Exclusive attentive for American football initiates

To have the opportunity to buy tickets in front of the general public, fans should consider Bearningu.S. Insiders Soccer. Membership is free for standard initiates. Learn more.

Visa presale

As sponsor of the official payment technology of US Soccer, Visa offers card holders the opportunity to buy tickets before the public date on the sale. Visa card holders can buy tickets from Wednesday September 10 from 1 p.m. to Thursday September 11 at 8 a.m. As a favorite American football card, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the visa presale. The terms and conditions apply.

