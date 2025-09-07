Sudan Sussids Rpatrus





South Sudan said on Saturday that he had repatriated to Mexico a man expelled from the United States in July.

The man, a Mexican identified as Jesus Munoz-Guierrez, was part of a group of eight who had been in police custody in the country of Eastern Africa since their deportation of the United States

Its repatriation in Mexico was produced by the South Sudan Foreign Ministry with the Mexico Embassy in neighboring Ethiopia, the South-South Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Jesus Munoz Gutierrez, a Mexican migrant expelled months ago in South Sudan by the United States. Deng Machol / AP

The repatriation was carried out “entirely in accordance with relevant international law, bilateral agreements and established diplomatic protocols,” he said.

Rights defense groups argued that the growing practice of the Trump administration to expel migrants to third countries had violated international law and the fundamental rights of migrants.

The deportations were confronted with the opposition of the courts in the United States, although the Supreme Court in June allowed the government to quickly restart migrants to countries other than their homeland.

It is not clear if Gutierrez and other deportees had access to a legal representation.

The group of eight men was found guilty of serious crimes – including murder, homicide, sexual assault, lascivious acts with a child and theft in the United States, the Trump administration said. None of the deportees are South Sudan – the others are from Cuba, Laos, Myanmar, Sudan and Vietnam.

Eight men from Asia and Latin America were expelled from the United States to South Sudan in July 2025 after a legal struggle of several weeks. American Department of Internal Security

The American Department of Internal Security said that Gutierrez had been sentenced to second degree murder and was sentenced to life prison.

Deportations mean a major political victory for the Trump administration, which sought to convince the countries of the world – regardless of their human rights files – to accept the deportees who are not their citizens.

The other African nations who receive deportees from the United States are Uganda, Eswatini and Rwanda. Eswatini, southern Africa, received five men with criminal history in July. Rwanda announced the arrival of a group of seven deportees in mid-August.

Camilo Montoya-Galvez contributed to this report.

