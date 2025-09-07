Once shameful by the USTA, Taylor Townsend has become the champion of the Peoples of the United States | US Open Tennis 2025





Chanda Rubin left the door open. Slotted in the organization of the presentation of the trophy of women in double open in the United States, the former great American respected launched the festivities of the Arthur Ashe stadium by inviting the finalists to the microphone on the central court to speak freely. Really? Can I just speak? Taylor Townsend said. As long as you wish, Rubin has warmly assured.

The American and the 29 -year -old world n ° 1 in double had already made the whole statement during the past fortnight. Well, three weeks if you count its race in the mixed double support with the compatriot Ben Shelton in the United States opens a newly extensive format. After that came a dazzling race without a hectage to the fourth round of the simple people who saw him beat the Russian prodigy Mirra Andreeva for his third victory against one player among the first five, before taking a difficult defeat with three sets against the double champion of the slam Barbora Krejcikova, the American brand is associated with the career in career in the world in 2019. won more Instagram followers in the first week.

Sowed first in the draw in doubles with the winner of the Grand Slame Katerina Siniacova, Townsend did not drop a set until Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Roudliffe defeated them 6-4, 6-4 in a final that attracted a surprisingly large and enthusiastic crowd for a female double match. In his concession speech, Townsend who finally managed not to maintain the year with duplicate titles of the Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open with Siniakova called him an American open experience this year that changes life and monumental. It was not a hyperbola.

Since the first capture of a racket at the age of four, Townsend had to fight against his insufficiently intractable sports. In a world that Twee Country Club Princess who can play against type, Townsend has always stood out as a black woman from Chicagos Rough and Stump Side South and considered less as a big girl than simply Big playing around 170 lb, even if only 5 feet 7 inches. Famous, when the first junior best classified at the age of 16, Townsend became a cultural flash point after his mother, a former university player, made public the United States Tennis Association denying her travel funding for the 2012 US Open because the coaches insisted that she improves her physical form.

Taylor Townsend from the United States poses with the WTA double World No. 1 Trophy before this year US Open of August 21, 2025. Photography: Robert Prange / Getty Images

Even while the chief of the players, the chief of the players, Pat McENROE, clearly indicated that the USTA was really looking for the long -term health and development of Townsends and that he was apparently telegraph to his peers that the federation favors more than the results, the controversy made Townsend something of a Rorschach test for cultural debates around the race, Sex with Townsend supporters so that large needles are the big semena Williams and Lindsay Daveurs so that large needles are the big semena Williams and Lindsay Davenled so that the big big serères are the big Williams and the Lindes of the Linde. Having types of unconventional bodies, even if they have accumulated the equipment of the Grand Slam. But although initially excited as Williams' sister level perspective with the training of Wimbledon's finalist, Zina Garrison, Donald Young Sr and Kamau Murray (The Corner Man for Sloane Stephens 2018 US Open Title) to recommend his Townsend has known a career mainly Workaday in his 13 years on WTA Tour WTA, before cracking the Top 75 Singles Chart.

And yet: the more tennis establishment tries to subject it as an example of what a professional tennis career should not look like, the more the fans seem to relate and be inspired by their insurgents campaign. Since 2021, Townsend has continued tennis while raising her son, Adyn a great accident, she recently called him. It was a complete shock for me to discover that I was pregnant. After giving birth, Townsend challenged himself to intensify his health and fitness commitments and ended up losing 80 pounds.

In an interview earlier this year with the American sports journalist Jemele Hill, Townsend was frank on the dismal financial margins for players at her level, detailing the litany of expenses that she must cover just to put herself in a position to win a prize. In 2017, I played a professional tournament and I did $ 66, Townsend recalled. Less entry fees of $ 40. I led to the tournament. So I had $ 26 with whom I left a professional tournament and I said to myself, it can't even fill my fuel tank!

Where another player could connect with a sportswear to help finance his game efforts, Townsend has never been approached as a model and had to mix and match his own clothes bought instead. In fact, she has been doing it for so long that she has just launched her own clothing line this year in collaboration with creative director Alexander John (renown of the Gear and Puma) and made her debut on TT-Logo adjustments to the French Open. (I just take matters into my own hands, she said.) Given the injustice she experienced in tennis, it is in some ways inevitable that Townsend becomes the best known for her agreement to sponsor the patches with the law firm of Ben Crump, the defender of civil rights who, the Reverend Sharpton, affectionately calls the general prosecutor of the black Americas.

Crump was part of many fans who would make a matter of civil rights from the altercation that followed Townsends Straight Sets in the second round of the defeat of the 25th head of Jelena Ostapenko. Latvian, apparently bitter to Townsend, for not raising the apologetic hand after a net cord that transformed a critical point into its favor, America told that it was disrespectful, had no education and no class. On the internet, the instant image of Townsend smiling calmly while Ostapenko has been seen emblematic of black experiences for women with Karens at work, while Ostapenkos no educational comments triggered refreshing tennis comments on the insidious nature of the racism of responsibility in any case. One of the worst things you could tell a black tennis player is the way Naomi Osaka described the Ostapenko non-education line, which has finally brought the insults without apologizing directly to Townsend. Townsend, for his part, did not take the comments on board and rejected the idea that they were racial coded despite the controversy of the tournament section.

The altercation of Taylor Townsend with Jelena Ostapenko has become one of the decisive episodes of this US Open year. Photography: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

In general, the graceful and relaxed nature is used to seeing it through. Before Ostapenko's incident, Townsend won fans for the compassion she showed Danielle Collins in a physical and emotional match this year Cincinnati Open. After Collins collapsed during the match and left the field in tears after the loss of sets, Townsend gathered the affairs of Collinss and raised them to his team in a shocking demonstration of sporting spirit. Collins later revealed that she played through the pain of a disc hernia, which launched her frustration.

Townsends Chill Vibes and Lefty Game skillful are finally brought to Siniacova to recruit it for doubles in May 2024 and the partnership produced the best results of Townsends and forged a strong link between the two players. (After their post-match press conference in English, Townsend insisted on staying for a little Czech interviews in Siniacovas and making her partner teaches him a few words for you thank you.) Their successful collaboration has also produced really delicious social media publications that have given a more in-depth overview in the personality of the city. After the couple won Wimbledon last year, Townsends First Major Championship, she published a amazing video around her hotel room in the victory and the sparkling of the persistence. Yall, I am screwed up, she radiated. They continued to bring me champagne. I haven't been drinking for months.

After congratulating his vanquisters and evolving to thank the locker rooms and the security agents in his open American concession speech on Friday, Townsend was re -emerged inside the main interview room of the Arthur Ashe stadium with a Honey Deuce in hand, not worse for wear. As symbolic as it would have been to see her win a young girl open after her first trial in the USTA with Althea Gibson who is looming during this year spectacle and Rubin, the first black woman to win a double home double title after Gibson, on court Townsend, will fully take this result. Between her distribution of the finalist check for $ 500,000 (which should cover a good number of travel and fuel expenses) and Tiffany's finalist plaque (what she thought could do a chic cold meats), Townsend has a lot to savor on her best tour of tour to date.

But it turns out that there was an even more important consolation price than Townsend did not expect to receive during his stay in Queens: declarations of respect pronounced by his random counterparts. I really feel like the type of tennis I have played and the way the person and the player I am now have really gained a lot of respect in the locker room, she said. Same novak [Djokovic] said something to me. Jannik [Sinner] Said something like, hey, you played very well. Continue. Everyone looked at. The greatest thing that has changed to me too is to be able to really appear as myself and so that people can receive this as is. It is very liberating and liberating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2025/sep/06/taylor-townsend-us-open-usta-history The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos