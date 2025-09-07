



Herbert Crossman, Harrow's pension recipient, said climate change is taking place. But I don't think we need to kneel down the country and stop it.

For three days this week (at least in reform), 12,000 people must attend the Reform UKS meeting in Birmingham, and Crossman is one of them. Their leader, NIGEL FARAGE, added that it is funny to refer to carbon dioxide as a pollutant. Richard TICE, a party deputy general manager, said that it is an absolute garbage that claims that human activities are the main cause of the climate crisis.

But what do you think of the rest of the party membership? Do they share this view?

Crossman appears to have a more subtle position and says that we need to instantly burn a smaller number of fossil fuels. Well, we must, but it is all kinds of relatives. In fact, we can do what we like, but it was a small part of the puzzle. If China does not start something about it, that is ignorant.

He added that we should build more nuclear power. Rolls Royce is making a new type of reactor.

A few meters away from the hallway, Danny Skryme, a 64 -year -old owner and a reform member, tells the Guardian: [nuclear power station] And we need to build more sights. ED Miliband does not seem to be built at all. I do not think we should stop oil and gas combustion. This is an economical reason. We are all seeing the billing and why should we not reach carbon in England?

One thing that everyone agrees at Birmingham's Reformed UKS Party Conference is that the high energy bill is ED Milibands. Photo: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Reform Leadership also wants to end the moratorium for fraking in 2019 due to an earthquake that causes problems with people from all over the UK. MORATORIUM was stopped by Liz Truss in 2022, but was restored by successor Rishi Sunak.

But not all reform members agree that fraction is the answer to the UKS energy problem. Charlie, a 37 -year -old Leeds, told the Guardian. I did not agree that we should drive out England. And the reason is because it is England's geology. Since there are very different geology in the United States, in the United States, it has a relatively large area where people do not live fairly, so it is not a big problem in the United Kingdom, but in the UK.

There was a tension among the representatives of some county councils who were directly hearing from the public. Simon Evans, the deputy director of Lancashire County Countcil, said that the condition of Fylde Coast does not help with frankings and there is no plan to happen here.

Andrea Jenkyns performs its own singing insomnia in the Reformed British conference video.

But TICE thinks shale gas is an energy treasure under our feet.

One of the agreements that everyone agrees is that the energy bill is too high, which depends on the ED Miliband (the energy assistant, which seems to be harsh before the bill brings his position a long time ago.

Dr. David Bull, chairman of the party, mentioned Mad SWIVELY-SYEED ED Miliband and cheered with Titters when Net Zero claimed 3TN costs.

BULL said in Miliband: Even if we release only 1% of the world's emissions, he will tear the countryside.

Crossman told The Guardian: Miliband could not control it. He is destroying the country. We are in the crisis mode with high energy costs, and it seems that no one understands what to do and that people who actually know are not controlled.

Richard TICE reform reformed that it is an absolute garbage that claims that human activity is a major cause of climate crisis. Photo: OLI Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Maurice Cousins, head of the climate Zero Watch, a climate meeting organization, added that the Miliband-connected Thinktanks tried to reduce the minority of the UK during the panel for energy, and the price of meat rose due to climate policy. This is not true. For example, beef prices are partially increasing due to drought worsened by the climate crisis.

Cousins ​​said the country needs resistance to what the ED Miliband Yi government is trying to rush to go faster in net zero.

In fact, reform energy policies seem to constitute as many gas as possible, regardless of Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, and Lancashire. Lincoln Shers, Andrea Jenkyns, appears to be a strategy of putting a clad on the stage and reaching a drill reel.

In fact, despite the fact that humans are responsible, there is a specific meaning that there is no meaningful attempt to alleviate the climate crisis in any way as humans are helpless. Radomir type, a former special advisor of Jacob Rees-Mogg, later said in the panel: our leftist permanent bureaucracy has decided that the world can adjust the world climate like a temperature controller through the name of this relief. That is, drill, baby, drill.

