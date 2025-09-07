Heineken's special non-alcoholic can again open in the United States





While tennis fans clashed towards deuces and Palomas at the US Open, Heineken has his own successful specialty at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

For the second consecutive year, Heineken sold his non -alcoholic beer in limited edition cans “l0ve.l0ve”, a game on the aimless tie in sport.

Heineken 0.0 is the best-selling non-alcoholic beer in the past five years, and with the inaugural cans from last year, the vice-president of the marketing of Heineken Usa Guilherme of Marchi Retz said that it was an “easy choice” to bring the cans this year and even to distribute them nationally.

Heineken's “l0ve.l0ve” can be successful at the US Open again. (Heineken USA / Fox News)

“By reintroducing l0ve.l0ve to the US Open, we support in a national cultural event, and knowing wider trends towards moderation, we use this as an opportunity to normalize alcohol -free moments,” said Marchi Retz in Fox Business.

Heineken remains silent on the question of whether the cans will be back in the Queens in 2026 (although Heineken 0.0 will be back), but at the very least, these alcohol-free moments will not stop in the United States, according to the Heineken USA Executive.

The cans were sold during last year's event. (Images Craig Barritt / Getty for Heineken / Getty Images)

“We will continue our investment in Heineken 0.0, and you can expect to see us at major cultural and sports events,” said Marchi Retz. “For example, Heineken is a proud global sponsor of Formula 1, as well as the official Coachella beer, a sponsor of the UEFA Champions League and even more. We make a conscious effort to include Heineken 0.0 in all these elements so that consumers always have the choice of how they choose to take advantage.

“We are still innovating to meet the needs of our consumers and we are impatient to continue to bring new innovations on the market in the non -alcoholic sector.”

Arthur Ashe Stadium during the national anthem before the match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. (Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY SPORTS / IMAGN)

Fans have only two more days to get their hands on the cans. Saturday marks the female final between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova, while the male final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be played on Sunday.

