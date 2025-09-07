Postal traffic to the United States dives more than 80% after Trump ends the exemption | US News





Postal traffic to the United States plunged more than 80% after the Trump administration ended a price exemption for low-cost imports, the United Nations postal agency announced on Saturday.

The Universal Postal Union says that it has started to deploy new measures that can help postal operators around the world to calculate and collect rights or taxes, after the United States has eliminated the so-called minimis exemption for plots of low value.

Eighty-eight-eight postal operators told UPU that they had suspended a postal service in the United States until a solution was implemented with regard to plots linked to the United States worth $ 800 or less, which had been the cut of goods imported to escape customs fees.

The global network has seen postal traffic towards the United States arriving at a people after the implementation of the new rules on August 29, 2025, which for the first time placed the burden on collection and customs service rewards on transporter transporters or the qualified parties approved by the United States and border protection, the UPU said in a statement.

The UPU said that the information exchanged between postal operators through its electronic network has shown that the traffic of its 192 member countries almost all the countries of the world had dropped by 81% on August 29, compared to a week earlier.

The agency, based in Bern, in Switzerland, said that the main operational disruptions had taken place because the airlines and other carriers indicated that they were not willing or capable of perceiving such functions, and that foreign postal operators had not established a link with the companies qualified by the CBP.

Before the measure took effect, the postal union sent a letter to the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to express his concerns about his impact.

The exemption from minimis has existed in one form or another since 1938, and the administration says that it has become an escape that foreign companies exploit to escape prices and that criminals use to put drugs in the United States.

Purchases which had previously entered the United States without the need to clean customs now require verification and are subject to their applicable rate of countries of origin, which can vary from 10% to 50%.

Although the change applies to the products of each country, American residents will not have to pay rights on incoming gifts worth $ 100, or up to $ 200 of personal memories of travel abroad, according to the White House.

The UPU said that its members had not received enough time or advice to comply with the procedures described in the executive decree that Donald Trump signed on July 30 to eliminate the admissibility in franchise of low -value goods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/06/postal-traffic-us-plunges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos