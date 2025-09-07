Aryna Sabalenka beats American Amanda Anisimova to repeat as a US open champion





Aryna Sabalenka did not make a lot of mistakes, before the end, despite not sacrificing power, and preceded Amanda Anisimova for a victory of 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the final of the United States Open, making her the first woman to win the tournament in consecutive years since the Serena Williams more than a decade.

Sabalenka, classified n ° 1, won the fourth title of the Grand Chelem of his career, all on the short hard. But it was not all smooth sails.

Sabalenka led twice by a break in the second set and served for the 5-4 victory. But at 30, so close to the trophy, she had the chance to hit one above and be corresponded. Instead, by backing up, Sabalenka put the ball in the net, giving Anisimova a chance of rupture.

After this atrocious miss, Sabalenka dropped her racket on the blue courtyard and smiled a hectic smile. A moment later, Anisimova, a 24 -year -old American, converted the break to reach 5 years and rocked her left fist while 24,000 of her friends closest to the Arthur Ashe stadium rose to applaud and shout.

Ah, but 15 minutes after the Flub, Sabalenka knelt on the field and covered her face with both hands, coming to his third match point.

She avoided becoming the first woman to lose three major finals in a single season since Justine Henin in 2006.

Amanda Anisimova returns a blow against Aryna Sabalenka during the US Open women's finals on Saturday. Seth Wenig / AP

Sabalenka, a 27 -year -old Bélarus, was the finalist of Madison Keys at the Australian Open in January and Coco Gauff at the French Open. Then, in Wimbledon in July, Sabalenka was eliminated by Anisimova.

It put Anisimova in her first grand finale, which she lost 6-0, 6-0 against Iga Swiatek.

But Anisimova immediately put this laundry behind her, well enough to win a revenge match against Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the United States.

When Anisimova followed Sabalenka 2-0, 30-love at the start of the Saturday match, some fans could have wondered: there is no way that there is a rehearsal of the final at the All England Club, right?

RIGHT.

Anisimova won the next four points to break up, caping the match with a reverse winner and a winner of the forehand. This put the fans of supporters, shouting, and Anisimova expired while she was heading for the touch and wiped the sweat of her forehead.

Soon she led 3-2. But Sabalenka took the next four games and this set.

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after having scored a point against Amanda Anisimova in the single female final of the US Open on Saturday in New York. Frank Franklin / AP

He started to flow before the match, so the artificial lighthouses of the ashes were lit and his retractable roof was closed. It sometimes seemed to be a distraction for Anisimova, who motioned for his team in the stands that something bored her during the ball throws for the services.

The configuration has also created windless conditions, ideal for two ball fasteners which can really bring power with good contact. And that's what they have done from the start, hitting Speedy served and deep bases with so much rhythm that the answer has never been simple.

Some exchanges were breathtaking to them, certainly and for spectators who praised power at longer points.

Both are aggressive during round trips and are rarely opposed to risk. The awards can be enormous, just like errors, and Anisimova sought the lines with full cuts on both sides.

From the first 13 points of Sabalenkas, which helped her to claim the first two games, only one came by his own winner. The other dozen arrived thanks to Anisimovas six unrefitted errors and six forced errors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/sports/tennis/aryna-sabalenka-beats-american-amanda-anisimova-straight-sets-repeat-u-rcna229565 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos